Getting Back to Work Ethic Why Pittman So Confident Now

DALLAS — If there was a recurring theme from Arkansas coach Sam Pittman on Thursday morning it was his confidence in this team. That's not surprising because he's probably seen the signs.
He's talked before how he's been harder on this team than any he's ever had. That's not just in spring practice, either, because his plan for summer workouts is done to push the players harder than any other time he's been doing it. Pittman says they've handled it better than any other team he's had.
What got his attention in a disappointing 4-8 season last year was five one-score games where the Razorbacks came out on the short end of the score. That tends to happen with coaches who remember the close losses far more than the wins.
"Ours is all about consistency and finishing," Pittman said. "It's going to be consistency, better game planning, got to be able to run the football."
To do that requires simply being tougher. Coaches will phrase in a lot of different ways, but they've been soft the last couple of years and when the going got tough, the Hogs tended to go to the house.
"We can capitalize on that," Pittman said about getting the running game going. "I really like this team. I really do. I'm not trying to win media days. I'm just going to tell you how I feel. I really like this team, and with the culture and the tightness of the team, I think you can win those games a little bit easier than if it's the other way."
There's that "tough" word again. Having a record over the last two years of 11-14 is not what he's comfortable with in his third and fourth seasons. Part of it has been fixing toughness issue.
Pittman hopes new offensive line coach Eric Mateos has brought that to a key position. New offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino brings that, too, but in a less visible manner.
"The most improved part of our football team this spring was our offensive line," Pittman said. "I'm excited about that group. He can make kids play better and harder by the way he talks to them and treats them."
The Hogs don't have to be tough and have stamina in the first quarter because everybody has that. It comes down to what they have in the fourth quarter when they have to run the ball to end the game.
Now he's just wanting to turn all this hard work into wins. Pttman needs that and so the fans.
