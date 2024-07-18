Pittman Confident in Leadership Ability of New Quarterback
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas Razorbacks coach Sam Pittman joined the set of SEC This Morning at SEC Media Days in Dallas on Thursday morning and wasted no time promoting his program and its improvements over the offseason with the team re-focused for 2024.
Pittman made two huge changes this offseason to his offense with a new coordinator Bobby Petrino and Boise State transfer Taylen Green at quarterback. Gone is three-year starter KJ Jefferson who left to head to Orlando and play for Gus Malzahn at UCF.
"The feel of our football team is as good as it's been since I've been there. I love the fact that we've got a quarterback that is a leader, and can do it on the field as well."- Sam Pittman, SEC Media Days
With Pittman being so genuine, a players coach and overall good human being, it is hard to believe he meant this as a shot at his former record breaking quarterback KJ Jefferson. However, there appears to be a flip in team energy this fall.
During the early stages of spring practice, Pittman mentioned how Green impacted his new team and took the reins as a leader from the jump. That sort of comment is similar to how Feliepe Franks transferred in from Florida and helped Arkansas to three SEC victories in Pittman's first year as a head coach in 2020.
"[Green] has got a personality," Pittman said. He says what he’s thinking but not too much — if you know what I mean. I think he might have a little advantage on all of the guys because he [started at Boise State]. It may come a little bit more natural right now for him than everybody else, at this point.”
He completed 60% of his passes for 3,794 yards, 25 touchdowns and 15 interceptions the past two seasons with the Broncos. Green also adds a dynamic running threat to the offense with 1,056 yards and another 19 touchdowns on the ground.
It's a huge step up in competition and an adjustment period may be required but his Arkansas teammates have confidence in him to reach a bowl game in 2024. This certainly isn't the first time a member of Arkansas' football program mentioned the difference between Jefferson and Green. Sophomore tight end Luke Hasz alluded to Green being the best leader he has ever played with.
"[Green] is obviously a leader on the field, but in the locker room," Hasz said. "His leadership is tremendous compared to any other quarterback I’ve had.”
