Embrace The Hog: Pittman Delivers New Message to Razorbacks Program
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — For Razorbacks coach Sam Pittman a lot has been talked about the state of his program following a 4-8 season in 2023. In need of a shift in culture, confidence and leadership, the blend of returning players, transfers and new blood from high school ranks is as now is good of time for a reset as any.
Pittman met with reporters at SEC Media Days to share his plan for turning his Arkansas program around. One phrase that stuck out was his team needing to "embrace the Hog."
"Which means we need to be tough, we need to be together, consistent, accountable, and do it with pride," Pittman said. "We've accomplished that this summer and through spring ball. Every setback is an opportunity for a comeback. We embrace that mindset.
"I believe in our players, staff and our state. I believe in our direction that we're heading in and where we're going to rise to the challenge for a great 2024 season."
That challenge will likely not be a College Football Playoff berth in December. Attaining bowl eligibility status will go a long way to bring confidence back to Arkansas' program.
Five of Arkansas' losses last season were determine by one possession with three of those coming on the road against LSU, Ole Miss and Alabama. A flip in offensive philosophy compounded with leadership and belief of what's being coached can help the Razorbacks win close games again.
Bobby Petrino's return as Arkansas' offensive coordinator was a major storyline when the regular season came to a close in November. The Razorbacks' former head coach may understand embracing the Hog better than any other active coach in the country.
"[Petrino] loves the Hog," Pittman said. "He likes to win. He likes to score points. I mentioned it before, I had Barry before that I could bump some head coaching questions off of. As I get older, it's the questions aren't as many as I get more years of being a head coach.
"But what I've got, it's like a security blanket. I got Bobby there. I had Barry [Odom] there. I have Bobby there that I can run off. I'll ask them a question, and I want their opinion, and they know it, and we'll agree on it, or we won't, but we're both grown men, and if we do, we do, if we don't, we don't. We'll move on down the road. But that's been very beneficial to me, and I really like him, and I have a lot of respect for him. He spends more time in my office than anybody, and I apologize to him, but I say 'Bobby come in,' and I don't know if he likes it or not, but I do make him talk to me a lot."
