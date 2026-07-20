Razorbacks Progress Report: Where Arkansas Stands Ahead of SEC Media Days

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas doesn’t need another slogan stitched onto a graphic and pushed through social media.

It needs a scoreboard grown-ups can read, something you can check every week and determine whether the Razorbacks are truly getting closer to where they insist they belong. That’s what this is supposed to be.

For as long as Ryan Silverfield is in charge, I’m going to run a Razorbacks Progress Report once a week, from the athletic director’s suite down to the last guy covering a kickoff.

The grading starts now, before anyone wearing a Razorback polo sits under the SEC backdrop in Tampa and talks about how excited they are for the future.

Arkansas Razorbacks coach Ryan Silverfield during his introduction at a public celebration in the Walker Indoor Pavilion. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Planting the Flag

If you’ve lived through the last decade of Arkansas football, you know the speeches by heart.

Petrino’s climb. Bielema’s reset. Morris’ tempo and space. Pittman’s throwback toughness.

Each pitch had just enough truth to sound right in July and, for a while, felt like the start of something real. None lasted long enough to change what Arkansas actually is in this league.

That’s why this series has to be different.

Every week, the assignment will be the same: sort out what genuinely pushed Arkansas forward, call out what dragged it backward or kept it stuck, and lay out what has to happen before we meet here again for “progress” to mean anything more than a press conference win.

It won’t sit solely on the head coach’s desk.

At the top, the athletic director and head coach get judged on the decisions only they control: hires, NIL posture, portal strategy, schedules and how honestly they talk when things are good and when they’re not.

Just underneath is the engine room: coordinators, strength and conditioning, recruiting and culture. Those are the parts you may not see from the stands but absolutely feel in the third quarter against a team that knows who it is.

Finally, there are the on-field faces, the position groups and players Arkansas chooses to push in front of microphones as the public image of the program.

If you stand under a backdrop in July, you’re going to show up in this space in October.

Some weeks, the grades will tilt positive. Some weeks, they won’t come close.

The point is a running ledger, not another fresh reset every time someone cracks a good line in a hotel ballroom.

Arkansas Razorbacks defensive lineman Quincy Rhodes (97) listens to defensive line coach Landius Wilkerson before a drill during spring practice at the Arkansas Razorbacks practice facilities. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Week 0: Where Arkansas Really Stands Before Tampa

We start with Week 0, the version of Arkansas that exists before a single answer is given in Tampa.

On Thursday, Ryan Silverfield will sit down with three players: senior center Caden Kitler, defensive end Quincy Rhodes Jr. and running back Sutton Smith.

That list is its own small progress report because it tells you how this staff sees the spine of the team and what it believes is ready for public scrutiny.

Arkansas could have done the easy thing and brought a quarterback, found the most presentable passer on the depth chart, slapped “face of the program” on the trip and called it a day.

Instead, Silverfield turned in a group built around the middle, the edge and the backfield. For a 2-10 roster clawing back toward respectability, that feels less like a missed marketing opportunity and more like a deliberate choice.

Kitler has to help turn last year’s offensive line into something that looks like it belongs in the SEC again. If the group in front of him can’t function, almost everything else discussed this fall will be window dressing.

Rhodes has to get someone on the ground on third-and-long when LSU or Texas shows up. His job is the difference between a punt and another nine-play drive.

Smith is the steady back Arkansas expects to lean on while the passing game grows into whatever it’s going to be. He’s there to make sure the Razorbacks have an adult option in the backfield.

You don’t need Silverfield’s opening statement to know what he values.

The names he turned in already tell you.

This isn’t another gamble on an untested coordinator whose résumé is mostly a laminated call sheet. Silverfield arrives with head-coaching mileage and a track record that suggests he knows how to stack normal, competent weeks together and keep a program out of the kind of drama spiral that has swallowed Arkansas before.

He didn’t inherit a roster anyone can talk into the preseason Top 25 and, so far, he hasn’t tried. Around here, that qualifies as progress. There's no mystery now about who Arkansas will be measured against.

With LSU, Missouri and Texas locked in as annual opponents, the league has drawn a bright red triangle around the games that will define how everyone else reads the Razorbacks.

It’s a punishing assignment, but it’s also refreshingly simple.

Spend a stretch ahead of those three, and people notice. Spend a stretch behind them, and you don’t need a columnist to explain where you stand.

Of course, none of that erases the crater this program is still climbing out of. There’s simply no way to retell 2-10 as anything other than failure.

Seasons like that leave marks in the depth chart, in perception and in the way the fan base hears every new plan. Silverfield inherits all of it, and he inherits it in a 16-team SEC that offers almost no soft landings.

Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback KJ Jackson during spring practices. | Nilsen Roman-allHOGS Images

You can see the biggest question before anyone speaks in Tampa by looking at the names that aren’t going, and it starts at the quarterback position.

That is less a slight than an admission that, right now, Arkansas does not have a passer it’s ready to build its entire public identity around.

That’s workable in July of Year 1, as long as everyone understands what it means.

This fall is going to start with an offense built from the center and backfield out, one that asks the quarterbacks not to lose games while the rest of the roster carries more weight.

Threaded through all of this is a trust deficit that no backdrop can fix.

Fans have already ridden the roller coaster with this program too many times. At this point, they aren’t asking for magic. They’re asking for evidence: cleaner games, more functional line play and defenses that do not fold the first time a contender leans on them.

That’s what Silverfield is really selling this week, whether he says it that bluntly or not. Because a slogan won't help, not even a miracle will be bought because fans ae going to want proof.

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