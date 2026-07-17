Arkansas Football's Most Important Players for 2026: No. 7, Kobe Branham

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — There is one returnee on the offensive side of the football who will be expected to play at an All-SEC level from the jump in right guard Kobe Branham.

Going into his redshirt sophomore season, the 6-foot-5, 335 brute of an interior lineman will play a major role along a line that should be a strength this season. Branham, a graduate of Fort Smith Southside, dreamed of being a Razorback but did have offers from schools such as Ole Miss, Texas A&M, SMU, and Oklahoma State.

During his tme at the college level, he's become one of the premier players in the SEC going into his third year with the Razorbacks. Branham has yet to relinquish his starting role that that he received ahead of the 2024 Liberty Bowl against Texas Tech.

Arkansas Razorbacks offensive lineman Kobe Branham (50) gets back in line for the next drill during spring practice at the Arkansas Razorbacks practice facilities. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

But with 13 consecutive starts later and helping pave the way for six games of 500+ total yards of offense last season, his overall performance in 2025 earned him preseason recognition from Athlon Sports as a fourth team All-SEC offensive lineman.

His experience, even going into a new system, is going to be invalauble for the Razorbacks and new coach Ryan Silverfield, who knows as well as anyone that this is a line of scrimmage league. His time spent at Memphis, where the Tigers often had one of the best offensive line units in the country, will be the expectation as he transitions into the SEC at Arkansas.

Branham may still be listed as a sophomore when the starting lineups are played on the big screen, but he is far from being wet behind the ears. He was surrounded by veterans such as center Caden Kitler, left guard Fernando Carmona, Jr., and left tackle Corey Robinson last season, who were able to teach about being disciplined on the field and in all walks of life.

"Last year, I was the young guy on the field and I looked up to like guys like Fernando and Corey and all them," Branham said April 8. "Now, coming back this year I feel a lot more comfortable trying to be the older guy in the room and teaching the younger guys who are coming in about life of college football and stuff like that."

Branham's growth is something Kitler has taken notice of during the offseason because of his grind and mentality to be a steady presence up front for the Razorbacks.

"He's talking a lot more," Kitler said of Branham. "With more reps comes with more confidence.

So, you know, I've seen him play a lot more confident on the field this spring and, we're talking a lot more after reps, trying to fix some things that maybe didn't look too good

on the previous plays. So, that's just football and we're we're doing a good job at it."

Arkansas Razorbacks offensive lineman Kobe Branham (50) gets back in line for the next drill during spring practice at the Arkansas Razorbacks practice facilities. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As a duo, Branham and Kitler have a pin-and-pull style play drawn up for them that they collectively call a scoring play. And apparently it's a successful one given the smirks on their faces, but wouldn't go into much detail not to give it away.

Silverfield and his staff have prided themselves on matching schemes to the players that they have. With a shift to more short passing action and physicality at the point of attack, Arkansas coaches appear to be helping their offensive lineman, including Branham,

"We ran strictly wide zone last year, and this is not the team that does that anymore," Kitler said. "Which overtime is going to look perfect. And I I love mid zone."

To simplify those terms, instead of the Razorbacks attacking the field horizontally, offensive coordinator Tim Cramsey wants to exploit the edges of the defensive box with quicker downhill cuts.

Unlike the previous scheme, which often stretched defenses all the way to the sideline, Cramsey's mid-zone concepts encourage quicker downhill cuts after the offensive line creates leverage. That style should play to Branham's strengths as a powerful interior blocker capable of pancaking his way downfield.

His experience, leadership and physical style puts him at the top of the list, and if Arkansas begins having success with Branahm on the forefront, then he'll deserve more praise than what will actually come his way.

Razorbacks' Most Important Players in 2026

No. 7 Kobe Branham

No. 8 Hunter Osborne

No. 9 Caden Kitler

No. 10 Jaden Platt

No. 11 CJ Brown

No. 12 Sutton Smith

No. 13 Khmori House

No. 14 KJ Jackson

No. 15 AJ Hill

No. 16 Steven Soles

No. 17 Jamari Hawkins

No. 18 Ismael Cisse

No. 19 La'Khi Roland

No. 20: David Oke

No. 21: Christian Harrison

No. 22: Jamonta Waller

No. 23: Charlie Collins

No. 24: Miguel Mitchell

No. 25: Caleb Bell

No. 26: Donovan Faupel

No. 27: Reginald Vaughn

No. 28: Maddox Lassiter

No. 29: Ja'Quavion Smith

No. 30: Danny Beale

Sign up to our free newsletter, and follow us on Facebook, X (Twitter) for the latest news.