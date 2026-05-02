Razorbacks Have Wide Receiver Problem and Kid From Bentonville May Fix It

There's a reason coaches keep droning on repeatedly about consistency.

In the SEC, one good play on a Saturday afternoon in a controlled spring scrimmage doesn't pay the bills.

Big plays on social media in April don't win football games in October when Alabama or Georgia is lining up across from you.

That's the reality Arkansas wide receivers are facing heading into the 2026 season under first-year coach Ryan Silverfield.

It's a reality that makes what Bentonville native CJ Brown did in the Red-White Game all the more interesting.

Brown isn't just flashing potential anymore. He's starting to look like the guy the Razorbacks need him to be.

Brown Steps into New Role

The junior wide receiver led all pass catchers in the spring scrimmage with 83 yards on three receptions, averaging a whopping 27.7 yards per catch.

The highlight came late in the second quarter when he hauled in a 65-yard touchdown from redshirt sophomore quarterback KJ Jackson, giving the Red Team a 14-7 lead, a lead the Red Team never surrendered on the way to a 14-13 win.

What made it more impressive wasn't just the catch.

Brown had never played the slot position — what Jackson called "the A in the slot" — a single snap all spring until that scrimmage. He lined up there for the first time and still found a way to make plays.

"He switched positions," Jackson said later. "It's a big tell to his understanding of the offense because he played the A in the slot the first time all spring today."

That kind of football IQ matters. At far too many times that's something that's been missing lately.

It's one thing to run your assigned route. It's another to pick up a new alignment the day of a scrimmage and still be the best receiver on the field.

A Player with Chip on His Shoulder

Brown's journey at Arkansas hasn't exactly been a straight line to stardom.

As a freshman, he appeared in eight games and caught just one pass for five yards, a catch that resulted in a fumble recovered by Texas in a 20-10 Razorback loss.

He did bounce back later that same season with four catches for 50 yards in Arkansas' 39-26 Liberty Bowl win over Texas Tech, but the fumble wasn't something he was going to let define him.

Jackson made that much clear after the scrimmage and he didn't mince words.

"When he first came up here, he was dropping a few passes his freshman year," Jackson said. "He had a few drops, had that fumble. But since that, he's taken it with a grain of salt and he's had a chip on his shoulder too."

Last season Brown appeared in all 12 games, started 10 of them and hauled in 28 catches for 319 yards with three touchdowns.

That's a big jump from his freshman year and enough to suggest he's trending in the right direction.

"He knows ball now," Jackson added. "CJ's going to be first in the building, last one out."

Improved route running and reliable hands is what separates Brown from others on the Hogs' receiver roster right now.

Bigger Problem at Wide Receiver

Here's where things get complicated for Silverfield and his staff.

It's not that Arkansas lacks bodies at wide receiver. It's that the group collectively hasn't shown it can be consistent and Silverfield isn't pretending otherwise.

Redshirt freshman Antonio Jordan had two catches for 34 yards in the Red-White Game. Redshirt seniors Jamari Hawkins and Chris Marshall each had moments.

Hawkins had two catches for 33 yards and Marshall with three catches for 35 yards — but both also had dropped passes. Marshall had two key drops on third down.

Those aren't small mistakes. Third-down drops change drives, change field position and change games.

"We have some of these wide receivers that they have a big play that shows up on social media, but where the hell are you on the other 50 plays?" Silverfield said. "For all of our wide receivers, that's my challenge.

"I frankly don't give a darn if you're making one good play, that's great. But what else are you doing that's not good enough."

Versatility is going to be important, too. If these wide receivers want to get on the field Silverfield has just flat said they're going to have to contribute on special teams. It's not optional.

Arkansas Razorbacks wide receiver CJ Brown breaking a tackle against the Alabama A&M Bulldogs at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Ark. | Nilsen Roman-allHOGS Images

The Go-To Question

Every team in the SEC needs a go-to wide receiver. A guy the quarterback can look at on third-and-4 and know he's going to come down with it.

A guy who runs his route the same way whether it's a Tuesday walkthrough or a November road game. The Razorbacks don't have a clear answer to who that is yet, but the evidence from spring points to Brown more than anyone else.

"He runs crisp routes, he has great hands," Jackson said of Brown. "He can accomplish anything he wants to and he's going to be a really good player for us."

The connection between Jackson and Brown isn't new either. They've worked together since arriving on campus.

"That's a play that me and CJ have been running since we stepped on college together," Jackson said after the scrimmage. "We were on the sideline and we just needed a play, we needed a big play. We hadn't had one all game and CJ stepped up and played a big role."

Brown's take was measured after the scrimmage.

"It's been a really good spring," he said. "Obviously I know KJ but getting to know [redshirt freshman quarterback AJ Hill] more, just getting better chemistry with both of them."

Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback KJ Jackson. | Ted McClenning-allHOGS Image

What It All Means for September

The Silverfield era in Fayetteville kicks off September 5 when North Alabama visits Razorback Stadium and it's a later start that normal.

That gives the Hogs time to work through summer training sessions and sort out the depth chart before the real tests arrive.

But the biggest question is if they can do it when the games matter in the league standings.

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