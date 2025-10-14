All Hogs

Razorbacks release depth chart ahead of game against No. 4 Texas A&M

Hogs' interim coach Bobby Petrino didn't make any changes to his team's official depth chart after a 34-31 loss to Tennessee

Taylor Hodges

Tennessee Volunteers running back Peyton Lewis (2) runs the ball against the Arkansas Razorbacks during the second half at Neyland Stadium.
Tennessee Volunteers running back Peyton Lewis (2) runs the ball against the Arkansas Razorbacks during the second half at Neyland Stadium. / Randy Sartin-Imagn Images
Arkansas came close to upsetting then-No. 12 Tennessee at Neyland Stadium in Bobby Petrino's first game as interim head coach.

The Razorbacks lost 34-31, but showed enough good things on the field that warranted the coaching staff's decision to leave the depth chart alone.

This week's depth chart for the Razorbacks against No. 4 Texas A&M didn't have any changes from last week's depth chart.

But Wednesday's initial Student-Athlete Availability Report is going to be worth watching for because it might have an impact on the depth chart.

Arkansas had eight players miss Saturday's game against the Volunteers and others appeared on the report earlier in the week.

Petrino reported that tight end Andreas Paaske had to have surgery and will miss the rest of the season. He also reported that defensive lineman David Oke "will be out for a little bit."

Petrino did have good news about safety Caleb Wooden, saying he's "doing good." The other injury Petrino addressed was defensive back Quentavius Scandrett, who is listed as the No. 2 safety behind Larry Worth III.

"I'm not sure about Scandrett yet," Petrino said at his Monday press conference. "He tried to go last week. He made a couple periods in practice. We thought he was going to be available, and then he wasn't able to finish the practice the next day, so he ended up out. But there is a possibility that he could be back and ready to go. "

Here’s the full Arkansas depth chart for this week’s game against No. 4 Texas A&M:

Offense:

Arkansas quarterback Taylen Green (10) scrambles with the ball during a college football game between Tennessee and Arkansas
Arkansas quarterback Taylen Green (10) scrambles with the ball during a college football game between Tennessee and Arkansas at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee on Oct. 11, 2025. / Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Quarterback

Taylen Green
KJ Jackson
Trever Jackson
Gayson Wilson

Tennessee Volunteers defensive back Ty Redmond (4) tackles Arkansas Razorbacks running back Mike Washington (4).
Tennessee Volunteers defensive back Ty Redmond (4) tackles Arkansas Razorbacks running back Mike Washington (4) during the second half at Neyland Stadium. / Randy Sartin-Imagn Images

Running Back

Mike Washington
Braylen Russell
Rodney Hill
AJ Green

Arkansas Razorbacks wide receiver O'Mega Blake (9) runs with the ball against the Memphis Tigers during the second half.
Arkansas Razorbacks wide receiver O'Mega Blake (9) runs with the ball against the Memphis Tigers during the second half at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium. / Wesley Hale-Imagn Images

Wide Receiver - X

O'Mega Blake
Andy Jean
Ja'Kayden Ferguson

Tennessee defensive back Ty Redmond (4), Tennessee defensive back Jourdan Thomas (4) tackles Arkansas wide receiver Raylen Sh
Tennessee defensive back Ty Redmond (4), Tennessee defensive back Jourdan Thomas (4) tackles Arkansas wide receiver Raylen Sharpe (6) during a college football game between Tennessee and Arkansas at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Oct. 11, 2025. / Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Wide Receiver - W

Raylen Sharpe
Kam Shanks

Arkansas Razorbacks wide receiver CJ Brown (3) prior to the game against the Arkansas State Red Wolves.
Arkansas Razorbacks wide receiver CJ Brown (3) prior to the game against the Arkansas State Red Wolves at War Memorial Stadium. / Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

Wide Receiver - Z

CJ Brown
Courtney Crutchfield

Arkansas Razorbacks tight end Rohan Jones (88) runs for a touchdown against the Memphis Tigers.
Arkansas Razorbacks tight end Rohan Jones (88) runs for a touchdown against the Memphis Tigers during the first half at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium. / Wesley Hale-Imagn Images

Tight End - H

Rohan Jones

Arkansas Razorback tight end Jaden Platt (83) runs after a catch as Mississippi Rebels defensive back Kapena Gushiken (14.
Arkansas Razorback tight end Jaden Platt (83) runs after a catch as Mississippi Rebels defensive back Kapena Gushiken (14) make the tackle during the fourth quarter at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Tight End - Y

Jaden Platt

"That's a point of interest for us and something we feel like we need to do...we need those guys to be productive catching the ball and running after the catch and making plays for us to be consistent and to convert third downs."

Bobby Petriono on tight ends

Left Tackle

Corey Robinson II
Kavion Broussard

Left Guard

Fernando Carmona
Blake Cherry

Center

Caden Kitler
Kash Courtney
Brooks Edmonson

Right Guard

Kobe Branham
Marcus Dumervill
LJ Prudhomme

Right Tackle

E'Marion Harris
Shaq McRoy

Defense:

Arkansas Razorbacks defensive lineman Quincy Rhodes during game against the Arkansas State Red Wolves
Arkansas Razorbacks defensive lineman Quincy Rhodes during game against the Arkansas State Red Wolves at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock, Ark. / Nilsen Roman-allHOGS Images

Defensive End

Quincy Rhodes Jr.
Charlie Collins
Frank Mulipola

Razorbacks Cam Ball during summer practice drill.
Arkansas Razorbacks defensive lineman Cam Ball during drills at summer practice Wednesday on the outdoor practice field in Fayetteville, Ark. / Andy Hodges-Hogs on SI Images

Defensive Tackle

Cam Ball
Keyshawn Blackstock
Kevin Oatis

Arkansas Razorbacks defensive lineman Ian Geffrard during preseason practices on the outdoor fields
Arkansas Razorbacks defensive lineman Ian Geffrard during preseason practices on the outdoor fields in Fayetteville, Ark. / Andy Hodges-allHOGS Images

Defensive Tackle

Ian Geffrard
Danny Saili

Arkansas Razorbacks' defensive lineman Justus Boone during drills at the team's first fall practice
Arkansas Razorbacks' defensive lineman Justus Boone during drills at the team's first fall practice in Fayetteville, Ark. / Nilsen Roman-Hogs On SI Images

Defensive End

Justus Boone or Phillip Lee
Kavion Henderson

Arkansas Razorbacks linebacker Stephen Dix against the Alabama A&M Bulldogs
Arkansas Razorbacks linebacker Stephen Dix against the Alabama A&M Bulldogs at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Ark. / Nilsen Roman-allHOGS Images

Linebacker

Stephen Dix Jr.
Bradley Shaw
Wyatt Simmons or Andrew Harris

"They did a really nice job in their leadership throughout the week. They gave us energy out there. Sorey for the first time all year was 100% healthy...he actually showed it all week in practice to be the fastest first guy to the ball and playing with a lot of energy, and that helped the entire defense. And Dix came in and did a great job and had a really nice game running to the football and fitting runs and being physical. We need those two guys to play well for us defensively.

Bobby Petrino on linebackers
Arkansas Razorbacks linebacker Xavian Sorey Jr. (10) celebrates after an interception during the first quarter.
Arkansas Razorbacks linebacker Xavian Sorey Jr. (10) celebrates after an interception during the first quarter against the Arkansas State Red Wolves at War Memorial Stadium. Arkansas won 56-14. / Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

Linebacker

Xavian Sorey Jr.
Trent Whalen
Tavion Wallace

Memphis' Marcello Bussey (6) has the ball pulled out of his hands by Arkansas' Julian Neal (23) during the game.
Memphis' Marcello Bussey (6) has the ball pulled out of his hands by Arkansas' Julian Neal (23) during the game between Memphis and Arkansas at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium in Memphis, Tenn., on September 20, 2025. / Chris Day/The Commercial Appeal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Cornerback

Julian Neal
Selman Bridges or Keshawn Davila

Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Jadarian Price (24) dives toward the end zone during the first quarter.
Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Jadarian Price (24) dives toward the end zone during the first quarter as Arkansas Razorbacks defensive back Kani Walker (13) defends at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. / Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

Cornerback

Kani Walker
Jaheim Singletary

Tennessee tight end Miles Kitselman (87) makes a catch while defended by Arkansas defensive back Jordan Young (4).
Tennessee tight end Miles Kitselman (87) makes a catch while defended by Arkansas defensive back Jordan Young (4) during a college football game between Tennessee and Arkansas at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee on Oct. 11, 2025. / Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Nickelback

Jordan Young
Shakur Smalls

Arkansas defensive back Miguel Mitchell (16) leaps over Tennessee tight end Miles Kitselman (87).
Arkansas defensive back Miguel Mitchell (16) leaps over Tennessee tight end Miles Kitselman (87) during a college football game between Tennessee and Arkansas at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Oct. 11, 2025. / Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Safety

Miguel Mitchell or Caleb Wooden

Tennessee running back DeSean Bishop (18) is tackled by Arkansas defensive back Larry Worth III (3) during a college football
Tennessee running back DeSean Bishop (18) is tackled by Arkansas defensive back Larry Worth III (3) during a college football game between Tennessee and Arkansas at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee on Oct. 11, 2025. / Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Safety

Larry Worth III
Quentavius Scandrett

Special Teams:

Arkansas Razorbacks kicker Scott Starzyk attempts a field goal against the Ole Miss Rebels
Arkansas Razorbacks kicker Scott Starzyk attempts a field goal against the Ole Miss Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Miss. / Ted McClenning-allHOGS Images

Kicker

Scott Starzyk
Charlie Von Der Meden

Arkansas Razorbacks punter Devin Bale (37) attempts a fake punt as Texas A&M Aggies defensive back Marcus Ratcliffe (3) .
Arkansas Razorbacks punter Devin Bale (37) attempts a fake punt as Texas A&M Aggies defensive back Marcus Ratcliffe (3) makes the tackle during the second half at AT&T Stadium. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Punter

Devin Bale
Gavin Rush

Kickoff

Devin Bale
Charlie Von Der Meden

Long snapper

Ashton Ngo
Zach Haber

Holder

Devin Bale
Gavin Rush

Arkansas Razorbacks running back Rodney Hill (1) rushes during the fourth quarter against the Arkansas State Red Wolves.
Arkansas Razorbacks running back Rodney Hill (1) rushes during the fourth quarter against the Arkansas State Red Wolves at War Memorial Stadium. Arkansas won 56-14. / Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

Kick Return

Rodney Hill
Markeylin Batton

Punt Return

Kam Shanks
Raylen Sharpe

