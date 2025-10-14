Razorbacks release depth chart ahead of game against No. 4 Texas A&M

Arkansas had eight players miss Saturday's game against the Volunteers and others appeared on the report earlier in the week.
Petrino reported that tight end Andreas Paaske had to have surgery and will miss the rest of the season. He also reported that defensive lineman David Oke "will be out for a little bit."
Petrino did have good news about safety Caleb Wooden, saying he's "doing good." The other injury Petrino addressed was defensive back Quentavius Scandrett, who is listed as the No. 2 safety behind Larry Worth III.
"I'm not sure about Scandrett yet," Petrino said at his Monday press conference. "He tried to go last week. He made a couple periods in practice. We thought he was going to be available, and then he wasn't able to finish the practice the next day, so he ended up out. But there is a possibility that he could be back and ready to go. "
Here’s the full Arkansas depth chart for this week’s game against No. 4 Texas A&M:
Offense:
Arkansas quarterback Taylen Green (10) scrambles with the ball during a college football game between Tennessee and Arkansas at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee on Oct. 11, 2025. / Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Quarterback
Taylen Green KJ Jackson Trever Jackson Gayson Wilson
Tennessee Volunteers defensive back Ty Redmond (4) tackles Arkansas Razorbacks running back Mike Washington (4) during the second half at Neyland Stadium. / Randy Sartin-Imagn Images
Running Back
Mike Washington Braylen Russell Rodney Hill AJ Green
Arkansas Razorbacks wide receiver O'Mega Blake (9) runs with the ball against the Memphis Tigers during the second half at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium. / Wesley Hale-Imagn Images
Wide Receiver - X
O'Mega Blake Andy Jean Ja'Kayden Ferguson
Tennessee defensive back Ty Redmond (4), Tennessee defensive back Jourdan Thomas (4) tackles Arkansas wide receiver Raylen Sharpe (6) during a college football game between Tennessee and Arkansas at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Oct. 11, 2025. / Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Wide Receiver - W
Raylen Sharpe Kam Shanks
Arkansas Razorbacks wide receiver CJ Brown (3) prior to the game against the Arkansas State Red Wolves at War Memorial Stadium. / Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images
Wide Receiver - Z
CJ Brown Courtney Crutchfield
Arkansas Razorbacks tight end Rohan Jones (88) runs for a touchdown against the Memphis Tigers during the first half at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium. / Wesley Hale-Imagn Images
Tight End - H
Rohan Jones
Arkansas Razorback tight end Jaden Platt (83) runs after a catch as Mississippi Rebels defensive back Kapena Gushiken (14) make the tackle during the fourth quarter at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
Tight End - Y
Jaden Platt
"That's a point of interest for us and something we feel like we need to do...we need those guys to be productive catching the ball and running after the catch and making plays for us to be consistent and to convert third downs."
- Bobby Petriono on tight ends
Left Tackle
Corey Robinson II Kavion Broussard
Left Guard
Fernando Carmona Blake Cherry
Center
Caden Kitler Kash Courtney Brooks Edmonson
Right Guard
Kobe Branham Marcus Dumervill LJ Prudhomme
Right Tackle
E'Marion Harris Shaq McRoy
Defense:
Arkansas Razorbacks defensive lineman Quincy Rhodes during game against the Arkansas State Red Wolves at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock, Ark. / Nilsen Roman-allHOGS Images
Defensive End
Quincy Rhodes Jr. Charlie Collins Frank Mulipola
Arkansas Razorbacks defensive lineman Cam Ball during drills at summer practice Wednesday on the outdoor practice field in Fayetteville, Ark. / Andy Hodges-Hogs on SI Images
Defensive Tackle
Cam Ball Keyshawn Blackstock Kevin Oatis
Arkansas Razorbacks defensive lineman Ian Geffrard during preseason practices on the outdoor fields in Fayetteville, Ark. / Andy Hodges-allHOGS Images
Defensive Tackle
Ian Geffrard Danny Saili
Arkansas Razorbacks' defensive lineman Justus Boone during drills at the team's first fall practice in Fayetteville, Ark. / Nilsen Roman-Hogs On SI Images
Defensive End
Justus Boone or Phillip Lee Kavion Henderson
Arkansas Razorbacks linebacker Stephen Dix against the Alabama A&M Bulldogs at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Ark. / Nilsen Roman-allHOGS Images
Linebacker
Stephen Dix Jr. Bradley Shaw Wyatt Simmons or Andrew Harris
"They did a really nice job in their leadership throughout the week. They gave us energy out there. Sorey for the first time all year was 100% healthy...he actually showed it all week in practice to be the fastest first guy to the ball and playing with a lot of energy, and that helped the entire defense. And Dix came in and did a great job and had a really nice game running to the football and fitting runs and being physical. We need those two guys to play well for us defensively.
- Bobby Petrino on linebackers
Arkansas Razorbacks linebacker Xavian Sorey Jr. (10) celebrates after an interception during the first quarter against the Arkansas State Red Wolves at War Memorial Stadium. Arkansas won 56-14. / Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images
Linebacker
Xavian Sorey Jr. Trent Whalen Tavion Wallace
Memphis' Marcello Bussey (6) has the ball pulled out of his hands by Arkansas' Julian Neal (23) during the game between Memphis and Arkansas at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium in Memphis, Tenn., on September 20, 2025. / Chris Day/The Commercial Appeal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Cornerback
Julian Neal Selman Bridges or Keshawn Davila
Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Jadarian Price (24) dives toward the end zone during the first quarter as Arkansas Razorbacks defensive back Kani Walker (13) defends at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. / Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images
Cornerback
Kani Walker Jaheim Singletary
Tennessee tight end Miles Kitselman (87) makes a catch while defended by Arkansas defensive back Jordan Young (4) during a college football game between Tennessee and Arkansas at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee on Oct. 11, 2025. / Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Nickelback
Jordan Young Shakur Smalls
Arkansas defensive back Miguel Mitchell (16) leaps over Tennessee tight end Miles Kitselman (87) during a college football game between Tennessee and Arkansas at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Oct. 11, 2025. / Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Safety
Miguel Mitchell or Caleb Wooden
Tennessee running back DeSean Bishop (18) is tackled by Arkansas defensive back Larry Worth III (3) during a college football game between Tennessee and Arkansas at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee on Oct. 11, 2025. / Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Safety
Larry Worth III Quentavius Scandrett
Special Teams:
Arkansas Razorbacks kicker Scott Starzyk attempts a field goal against the Ole Miss Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Miss. / Ted McClenning-allHOGS Images
Kicker
Scott Starzyk Charlie Von Der Meden
Arkansas Razorbacks punter Devin Bale (37) attempts a fake punt as Texas A&M Aggies defensive back Marcus Ratcliffe (3) makes the tackle during the second half at AT&T Stadium. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
Punter
Devin Bale Gavin Rush
Kickoff
Devin Bale Charlie Von Der Meden
Long snapper
Ashton Ngo Zach Haber
Holder
Devin Bale Gavin Rush
Arkansas Razorbacks running back Rodney Hill (1) rushes during the fourth quarter against the Arkansas State Red Wolves at War Memorial Stadium. Arkansas won 56-14. / Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images
Award-winning sports editor, writer, columnist, and photographer with 15 years’ experience offering his opinion and insight about the sports world in Mississippi and Texas, but he was taken to Razorback pep rallies at Billy Bob's Texas in Fort Worth before he could walk. Taylor has covered all levels of sports, from small high schools in the Mississippi Delta to NFL games. Follow Taylor on Twitter and Facebook.