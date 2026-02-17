Razorbacks, Several SEC Teams Contend for Highly Touted 2027 Receiver

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas, along with three other SEC teams, will attempt to poach a highly regarded 2027 wide receiver from a fellow SEC foe. Aden Starling is set to visit Arkansas May 29.

The 6-foot, 175 pound receiver has been committed to Georgia since December, but still plans to keep his recruitment open over the next few months. Starling is the No. 828 ranked prospect, No. 106 among wide receivers and No. 99 player in the Lone Star State, according to 247Sports player rankings

He has 18 reported scholarship offers from programs such as Georgia, Ole Miss, Kentucky, Houston, Arizona State, Arkansas, Baylor, Maryland, Missouri, Purdue, South Carolina, Texas, Wake Forest, Wisconsin and many others.

Starling will also take official visits to Ole Miss (June 5), Georgia (June 12), and Kentucky (June 19). The Razorbacks are a little later to the game than the other schools considering Ryan Silverfield took the job just two months ago, and are the latest team to offer the Pearland, Texas native back on Jan. 27.

He released an initial Top 5 list prior to his commitment to the Bulldogs with Texas, South Carolina, Texas and Missouri included. Seeing Arkansas on the list shows how much ground the new staff has made up since offering last month.

SCOUTING REPORT

When players are looking to be recruited, it's pretty rare for respective receiving prospects to include blocking highlights in their reels. That's not the case for Starling as he puts in plenty of work on the perimeter shielding his teammates from willing defenders in the open field.

Starling shows poise and direction changes that help him win off the line. His route palette includes quick outs, curls, slants and vertical stems that maintain forward momentum. His ability to disguise breaks and stall defenders’ reactions contributes to consistent separation.

Ball tracking and hand placement are strengths in his skill set. Starling demonstrates a soft catch radius on throws over and across his frame, which helps on intermediate crossing patterns and jump ball opportunities. He shows confidence attacking high-points and adjusting under pressure from defenders.

His footwork out of breaks shows understanding of defender leverage, and he understands how to manipulate angles to maintain optimal positioning which is a trait that gives him an edge against zone coverage.

Although he's not as big, his physical skills make him a prospect flying under the radar, which shows up for his high 3-star rating at this point. However, he glides down the field after the catch and shows the ability to secure the ball and continue gaining yardage.

He pursues the ball in contested catch moments and demonstrates awareness in the open field to adjust to positioning with the ball in the air.

College Comparison: Mississippi State wide receiver Anthony Evans.

Merry Christmas to all the DAWG fans, appreciate all the love and support!!❤️🐶 #GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/PX7v1Gt8mF — Aden “NuNu” Starling (@StarlingAden) December 25, 2025

Hogs 2027 Class Outlook

Arkansas currently holds one commitment going into the spring portion of the recruiting calendar with Sheridan 3-star offensive lineman Bradley Sturdivant, who has been on board since January 2025.

Silverfield is hoping to cash in on several in-state prospects such as Marion running back Jeremiah Dent, Fordyce running back Micah Gamble, Little Rock Central running back Trey Stewart, Jacksonville running back Mason Ball, and Warren wide receiver Josiah Steen

Other out of state recruits to keep an eye on are quarterback Jamison Roberts (Alabama), running back Wayne Shanks (Texas), offensive lineman Jackson Cook (Texas), offensive lineman Tommy Williams (Alabama), defensive lineman Kyng Golston (Oklahoma), linebacker Cain Brackney (Oklahoma), wide receiver Zion Harness (Texas) and offensive lineman Caleb Siler (Texas).

Hogs Feed: