South Carolina vs. Florida Prediction, Odds for College Basketball on Tuesday, Feb. 17

The defending national champion Florida Gators have moved up to the No. 12 team in the country, and they enter Tuesday’s contest with the South Carolina Gamecocks on a five-game winning streak.

These teams faced each other in late January in South Carolina, and Todd Golden’s team absolutely dominated South Carolina. Florida won that game 95-48, and it’s now favored by 23.5 points at home on Tuesday.

South Carolina is three games under .500 this season and has been awful in SEC play, going 2-10 with its only wins coming against LSU and Oklahoma. The Gamecocks have dropped six games in a row, and they’ve fallen to 1-6 on the road. Despite the poor win/loss record, South Carolina has covered the spread in five of those seven games.

Can it hang around against the Gators as they aim to hold on to their top spot in the SEC standings?

Let’s dive into the odds, a player to watch and my prediction for the final meeting between these squads in the regular season.

South Carolina vs. Florida Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

South Carolina +23.5 (-108)

Florida -23.5 (-112)

Moneyline

South Carolina: +2000

Florida: -6500

Total

155.5 (Over -108/Under -112)

South Carolina vs. Florida How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, Feb. 17

Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Stephen C. O’Connell Center

How to Watch (TV): SEC Network

South Carolina record: 11-14

Florida record: 19-6

South Carolina vs. Florida Key Player to Watch

Thomas Haugh, Forward, Florida

Haugh has jumped into the conversation to be a first-round pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, as he’s averaging 17.5 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game while shooting 46.7 percent from the field and 33.8 percent from 3.

With Walter Clayton Jr., Will Richard and Alijah Martin in the NBA, Haugh has immediately stepped in as the No. 1 option for the Gators and is thriving. He had 18 points against South Carolina earlier this season, and he’s averaging 18.0 points per game over his last five games.

Haugh is coming off a 17-point, eight-rebound game in a win over then-No. 25 Kentucky on Saturday.

South Carolina vs. Florida Prediction and Pick

Don’t let South Carolina’s road against the spread record fool you into betting on it in this game.

The Gamecocks have lost four of their last six games by double digits, and they’re now 96th in KenPom’s latest rankings.

Florida, on the other hand, is No. 5, posting the No. 17 adjusted offensive efficiency and the No. 4 adjusted defensive efficiency in the land. The Gators are 14th in the country in opponent effective field goal percentage, and that’ll go a long way against a South Carolina offense that’s best quality is the fact that it doesn’t turn the ball over – ranking 30th in the country in turnover rate.

To put it simply, Florida beat the Gamecocks by 47 points on the road on Jan. 28, allowing just 48 points in that game. I don’t see South Carolina scoring enough to hang with a Gators team that is 11-1 at home.

Pick: Florida -23.5 (-112 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.