Hogs' Solidified OL Prepares for Plenty of Memphis Flavor Along Defensive Front

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — There will be plenty of Memphis players along the North Alabama defensive line Saturday when the Arkansas Razorbacks take the field for their season opener.

Silverfield's fingerprints will be all over the field as the Lions have six former Tigers players, including four along the defensive line suiting up inside CommunityAmerica Razorback Stadium. Memphis DL transfers include Kavion Benton, Mond Cole, Donovan Nevils and Joshua White.

North Alabama's defense appeared to be much improved in Saturday's Week Zero 22-10 victory over in-state rival Samford, holding the Bulldogs to (-8) yards rushing. That result comes after allowing over 178 yards per game and 27 touchdowns on the ground in 2025.

Arkansas should still do what it wants on the ground in Week One, but the Lions' improvement could prevent a fast start between the tackles.

There hasn't been much movement along the offensive line since the spring as Kavion Broussard, Malachi Breland, Caden Kitler, Kobe Branham and Bryant Williams have been mainstays with the first-team unit.

Their chemistry and individual success throughout their respective careers quietly make the offensive line Arkansas' deepest and most talented position group this fall.

“Well, like I said, I mean, the interesting part is a lot of those guys on the defensive line, I know quite well," Silverfield said Monday. "I think they're going to be … I don't think North Alabama needs any extra motivation to come in here and give us their all. But a lot of those guys are probably going to be hungry and determined to go out there and play at their best level for North Alabama.

"So, we're going to get their best swing. But again, I've told you guys before, I feel pleased with our offensive line. I like the way they've come together."

The Beale Street flavor doesn't end there as UNA DL coach Josh Long previously coached at Memphis as a defensive quality control analyst last season. The Lions are looking to improve a defense that's been among the worst at the FCS level since moving up from DII in 2018.

UNA held Samford to just 237 yards in total offense, 13 tackles for loss and six sacks. For reference, the Lions had 25 in 12 games last season. The injection of FBS-level transfers for Long's group could give Arkansas fits at times, and it's something Silverfield is fully aware of.

North Alabama Lions head coach Brent Dearmon celebrates a two point conversion against the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks during the FCS Kickoff game at Cramton Bowl in Montgomery, Ala., on Saturday August 24, 2024. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"My guess is we're going to see a bunch of different movement and chopped up fronts from their defensive line," Silverfield said. "Their defensive line coach [Joshua Long] was actually on our staff at Memphis as well, so that's another thing. Like we're going to have to change up our calls completely because a lot of those guys know it.

"We're having to change up all of our offensive line calls in run and pass protection, which is unique, because you go all the way up through training camp, and then, ‘Hey, this next week let's change all this up,’ just because we can't give them an advantage, so it's going to be a battle because I know what they're capable of doing. But, you know, I've got full belief in our guys.”

To take advantage of UNA's defensive line, Arkansas will have running back Sutton Smith fully healthy for Saturday and has been given the starting nod over Braylen Russell. That alone should give the Razorbacks a favorable advantage against the Lions on Saturday.

“Sutton Smith should be good to go," Silverfield said. "He is, what we believe, is healed. He told me he feels 100%. He's moving around really well, so we have no doubts that he should be full go.”

Kickoff between Arkansas and North Alabama is set for 3:15 p.m. Saturday, with coverage on SEC Network and the Razorback Sports Network.

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