Big Picture Monday: What We Think We Know About Arkansas Going Into Week One

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — It's one thing to be told that Arkansas is going to improve in key areas, but it's another seeing it actually happen on the field.

There's been talk about this team completely buying into Ryan Silverfield's [insert buzz word here] cultue. While it's nice to hear that revirberated throughout the football facility, fans are going to want to see substance on the field.

With kickoff less than one week away, here are three things we all think we know about the Arkansas football team going into Week One against North Alabama.

Arkansas Razorbacks defensive back Christian Harrison (1) kneels before the start of the spring game at Razorback Stadium. Man | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Secondary Vastly Improved

One of the biggest issues of the Sam Pittman era at Arkansas was how inconsistent his secondary was at actually shutting down passing attacks.

Season Pass Yards Per Game (Nat'l Rank) 2020 259.6 (No. 102, FBS) 2021 213.8 (No. 41, FBS) 2022 294.7 (No. 131, FBS) 2023 202.8 (No. 32 , FBS) 2024 246.9 (No. 111, FBS) 2025 239.9 (No. 104, FBS)

Arkansas replaced nearly its entire defensive back room, only returning two players from last year's group in Miguel Mitchell and Caleb Wooden.

There's a big change this year as far as "creating havoc," but even that requires having an adequate pass rush to limit explosive plays through the air. Forcing turnovers has been an emphasis this offseason and defensive coordinator Ron Roberts has the athletes in place to do exactly that.

Arkansas Razorbacks offensive lineman Josiah Clemons (79) blocks as defensive lineman Hunter Osborne (0) rushes in during the spring game at Razorback Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Defensive Line Generates Pass Rush

On paper, this looks like a complete SEC defensive line from a recruiting rankings standpoint, but there is still reason to doubt until Arkansas proves it's more than Quincy Rhodes and whoever else can make noise on a given Saturday.

There's actual depth here, albeit a group of young Hogs, but there's quite a few contributors behind Rhodes who can make things happen in a hurry. After recording just 22 sacks a year ago, the Razorbacks brought in inexperience hoping to turn them into substantial contributors.

A lot of generated pressure could come from the JACK position/EDGE rusher who can create negative plays while also dropping into covereage. If the Razorbacks "Moneyball" approach pays off they'll look like winners.

Until then, the jury is still out on whether the unit actually improves from last season — or not.

"Some of the defensive linemen are are rotating more," Silverfield said last Sunday. "So, we have some starters that need to get it in gear or they won't start game one and and that's okay.

"Some guys that have played a lot of college football may not be starters for game one. And that's my decision. [A decision] that [our coaching staff] will have to make if they're not ready to play."

Former Arkansas quarterback Taylen Green (10) fumbles the ball on a tackle by Tennessee defensive lineman Jordan Ross (29) in an NCAA college football game on Oct. 11, 2025, in Knoxville, Tennessee. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Turnover Issues Are Resolved

Any improvement is great when it comes to ball security for the Razorbacks given how mightily prone to turnovers they are with 43 since the start of the 2024 season.

Silverfield knew he couldn't put a blind eye to the issue or it wouldn't have a chance to be fixed. He went into detail during the spring at a speaking engagement sharing how his team is prioritizing holding onto the football.

"Ball security has been a major issue here at Arkansas," Silverfield said at the Little Rock Rotary Club March 5. "I don't want to talk on the past but we have to do a better job of taking care of the football and playing disciplined football, being more penalty free."

Over the previous three seasons, the Razorbacks have finished with a flat zero in turnover margin which ranked No. 30 nationally in 2022, No. 75 in 2023 at -1, No. 112 in 2024 at -8, and No. 125 last season at -11.

Silverfield's attention to the finer details was apparent during his six-year stint at Memphis. In that same timespan with the Tigers, Memphis showed tremendous care for the football by fielding teams that ranked No. 16 in 2022 at +6 in turnover margin, No. 17 in 2023 at +5, No. 2 in 2023 at +18, and No. 15 in 2025 at +7.

It all starts at the quarterback position as redshirt sophomore KJ Jackson leads the way. The Montgomery, Ala., native has proven to be an efficient decision maker, which was a major reason for receiving the starting nod.

"There were some days it was back and forth and it was true quarterback competition," Silverfield said. "Ultimately what we decided was, they both looked really good on base downs... Ultimately, it came down to the actual situational football.

"I believe a quarterback, in order to have success, has to be really efficient in those things... We thought KJ had the slight edge in that, and I think ultimately that's going to give us the best opportunity to have success moving forward."

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