Razorbacks Start Spring Football with Silverfield Not Only New Face

Arkansas starts spring football practice Sunday with a new leader and a long list of questions.

The program begins its first set of drills under head coach Ryan Silverfield, marking a new chapter for the Razorbacks. Like most springs in Fayetteville, roster battles and scheme adjustments will dominate the early weeks.

But this year feels different.

For the first time, players will learn a new coaching style while competing for key positions — especially quarterback — as the Hogs begin the first of 15 spring practices leading up to the annual spring game in April.

Silverfield already made clear that practices may look different than what Arkansas fans have seen in recent years.

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Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback KJ Jackson during spring practice drills inside Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Ark. | Nilsen Roman-Hogs on SI Images

Quarterback battle takes center stage

No position will draw more attention this spring than quarterback.

The Razorbacks enter camp without a clear starter, creating an open competition among several players. Redshirt sophomore KJ Jackson, Memphis transfer AJ Hill, and Division II transfer Braeden Fuller are expected to battle for the job during spring drills.

Under previous seasons, quarterbacks were rarely exposed to contact during spring workouts. During the final years of the previous staff, the position group wore protected jerseys and avoided live tackling situations.

Silverfield suggested that approach could change.

“Some questions have come up whether the quarterbacks will be live,” Silverfield said. “To be determined. But I think, ultimately, you still need to see: can guys block, can they still tackle, who can make people miss. All of those things are important.”

He added that evaluating quarterbacks in real situations is valuable even though the staff must balance physical play with keeping players healthy.

“It’s a physical ball game,” Silverfield said. “As we get into training camp we’ll still do some live stuff but obviously we want to be healthy and make sure we’re as full speed as we can be going into the first game of the season. But I still believe nothing substitutes live playing and the physical aspects of the football game.”

Practice structure will look different

The Hogs will also change how practices begin.

In previous seasons, Arkansas typically opened with stretching and quickly moved into offensive-versus-defensive sequences called “fastball,” where different units ran plays against one another.

Silverfield plans to take a different approach.

Each practice will start with a walkthrough period followed by stretching before moving directly into special teams drills designed to spark competition.

“I think the biggest thing is to get them out there, kind of pro-style, do some walk-through stuff pre-practice,” Silverfield said. “Get them loose, but also from the mental aspect, some of the stuff we just got done meeting with them on. Then, we’ll go to stretch and kind of open it up.”

From there, the coaching staff plans to push the tempo early in practice.

“Normally, we’ll open up practices with some type of special teams drill,” Silverfield said. “But going through special teams right into that realm of it. Maybe it’s on a punt protection deal, maybe it’s a scheme, but generally it’s an actual drill that gets them going, usually some type of competition.”

The goal is to bring energy right from the beginning.

nothing like some team competition 💪 pic.twitter.com/MdSwaviIwX — Arkansas Razorback Football (@RazorbackFB) March 6, 2026

Energy and competition will set the tone

Silverfield said creating competition during practice is key to building the program’s culture.

Music will play during drills to help create energy while players rotate through competitive situations throughout practice sessions.

The new Arkansas coach also plans to stay active during practices rather than focusing on one side of the ball.

“We bounce around, we move around,” Silverfield said. “I think one of the things you’re going to see is that, on average, generally, at practice … I’ve probably put on about five miles just running back and forth like a wild man.”

He told assistants he wants detailed coaching but also celebration when players perform well.

“Our coaches are the same,” Silverfield said. “I told our coaches this morning, I want them coaching hard. I want them being demanding. I want them being detailed. But also, when something great happens, let’s celebrate.”

At the same time, mistakes won’t go unnoticed.

“If it’s something that’s not to our standard, if it’s not the right ball security, if guys are loafing, man, it needs to be fixed immediately,” Silverfield said.

Early morning energy >> pic.twitter.com/bITTU5ix5F — Arkansas Razorback Football (@RazorbackFB) March 3, 2026

First practice may bring early adjustments

Silverfield admitted that the first spring practice likely won’t run perfectly.

The opening session often brings unexpected issues as players, coaches and staff adjust to the routine of a new coaching staff.

“Obviously, that first practice of a new tenure, spring practice number one, there’s going to be some organized chaos,” Silverfield said.

Still, the goal is to establish rhythm early.

“But I think people are gonna say, ‘OK, wow, there’s a little bit of a flow to this thing,’” Silverfield said.

Spring schedule begins Sunday

Arkansas begins its spring schedule Sunday afternoon with the first of 15 practices.

The Hogs will continue workouts through April before wrapping up the spring period with the annual Spring Game on April 25 at 2 p.m.

By then, the Razorbacks hope to have clearer answers at quarterback and a better understanding of how Silverfield’s system fits the roster.

For now, the first step begins with practice.

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