Razorbacks Transfer OL Loses Waiver to NCAA For Extra Year of Eligibility

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas transfer offensive lineman Davion Weatherspoon will not play for the Razorbacks this season after the NCAA denied his request for an additional year of eligibility, according to a report from Best of Arkansas Sports.

The 6-foot, 302 pound lineman starred for the Bobcats at left guard in 2025, earning first team All-MAC honors for his efforts as a redshirt senior.

After not playing either of his first two seasons on campus, Weatherspoon had as good of a case for a sixth year of eligibility as anyone in the country prior to the denial.

Ohio Bobcats offensive lineman Davion Weatherspoon in a game last season in the MAC. | Ohio Bobcats Athletics

But Arkansas hasn't made it known whether or not they will petition a Washington County court to receive an injunction for the unfortunate ruling in similar fashion to other cases across the nation.

He began making his ascent through the depth chart as a redshirt sophomore in 2023, where he played in 11 regular season games in a reserve role. The Detroit product started the final 27 games of his college football career for one of the best offenses not only in the MAC, but nationally.

Weatherspoon helped pave the way for the Bobcats to average 227.4 yards on the ground, 411.5 total yards of offense and finish No. 66 nationally with nearly 28 points per game in 2025.

He was among the most productive pieces to Ohio's offense, according to Pro Football Focus, recording 881 snaps and earned a 75.2 overall grade with a team-high 78.5 pass block grade and 75.7 run block grade.

The NCAA's decision leaves Arkansas without one of the most experienced offensive linemen it added during the lone portal window and creates a delimna for coaches as they evaluate the offensive line heading into fall camp next month.

Arkansas Razorbacks offensive lineman Carey Clayton (55) points during the spring game at Razorback Stadium. | Brett Rojo-Imagn Images

Hogs' New Look OL

With Weatherspoon's departure from the program, that leaves an opening at what could be second-team left guard. After running with the twos for most of spring, it opens the door for one of the transfers or possibly a youngster to slide into his role.

While he was not projected as a starter this fall, his experience made him one of Arkansas' most valuable depth pieces going into the fall under first year coach Ryan Silverfield.

Memphis transfer Malachi Breland started all 12 games at Memphis last season and graded out well as one of the Tigers best linemen. Options behind him are redshirt freshman Kash Courtney, former walk-on Brooks Edmonson, Temple transfer Lucas Possenti who enters his redshirt sophomore season.

One intriguing option with extensive college experience is Ouachita Baptist transfer Terence Roberson, who transferred to Arkansas for his redshirt sophomore season. He started all 11 games at right tackle for the Tigers while paving the way for one of the top offenses at the DII level.

Coaches expected there to be a learning curve during his transition, but Roberson has shown himself to be a quick study. It also helps the 6-foot-6, 304 pound lineman played his high school ball at Warren, a notable football factory in Southeast Arkansas.

"He’s a guy came in and came from a program that had some success," Silverfield said in February. "Just teaching him, ‘Hey, this is what it looks like to work at the Division I level. This is what it looks like to work at the SEC level. And we’re going to work even harder here at Arkansas.’"

A trio of true freshmen in Carey Clayton, Hugh Smith and preferred walk-on addition Kaden Bramlage are expected to arrive on campus this summer. However, each of them will most likely redshirt as they develop under assistant coaches Jeff Myers and Marcus Johnson.

Arkansas 2027 offensive line commit Odaefe Oruru poses with Razorback coach Ryan Silverfield at Junior Day January 31, 2026. | Odaefe Oruru, X

Future Line Shaping Up Well

When it comes to the 2027 recruiting class, Arkansas has identified potential early contributors and long-term developmental pieces. The centerpiece up front is Oklahoma 4-star offensive tackle Odaefe Orur, who committed to the Razorbacks in January following an unofficial visit at Junior Day.

Tennessee 3-star offensive tackle Teagan Parizek announced his pledge following an official visit over the weekend and is currently among top recruits in the class.

A pair of talented in-state guards are Sheridan's Bradley Sturdivant and Rogers' standout Henry Frazier, who are each tabbed as 3-star prospects this cycle.

For all Arkansas offseason roster and staff transactions, fans can use the Razorbacks Offseason Tracker to stay up-to-date regarding all changes going into fall camp.