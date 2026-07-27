Which Arkansas Football Players Are Living Up to Their NIL Expectations

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — NIL valuations are supposed to reflect a player’s market value, but spring practice showed that Arkansas may have several players worth more than their current estimates.

New Arkansas Razorbacks coach Ryan Silverfield and his staff watched some of his returnees prove their worth while transfers and younger players made strong cases for bigger roles heading into fall camp.

Here are four Razorbacks whose estimated values deserve a closer look going into the 2026 season begins.

Quincy Rhodes Jr.

Leading the charge for the Razorbacks is senior standout defensive lineman Quincy Rhodes Jr. who is set to make close to one million dollars according to the NIL Standard.

Arkansas Razorbacks defensive lineman Quincy Rhodes during game against the Arkansas State Red Wolves at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock, Ark. | Nilsen Roman-allHOGS Images

Rhodes had an impressive junior season, finishing with a total of 44 tackles, 15.5 tackles for loss, and eight sacks while playing for the Razorbacks. He was one of the standout players on the Razorbacks' defense, which struggled overall last season, ranking in the bottom third across all defensive statistics. This consensus All-SEC Second Team defensive lineman announced his return, even though many draft boards projected Quincy to be a top-two round pick in last year's NFL Draft. Ultimately, he decided to return to Fayetteville for his senior season with the Razorbacks.

Courtney Crutchfield

Next up is fellow Arkansas native Courtney Crutchfield, who has taken a huge leap in spring camp and is making a push for the wide receiver one spot for the upcoming season. Crutchfield, who comes in at an estimated NIL value of 216k according to the NIL Standard database.

Arkansas Razorbacks wide receiver Courtney Crutchfield during spring practices. | Nilsen Roman-allHOGS Images

After a disappointing redshirt freshman season in which Crutchfield had limited playing time, he ended the year with just one catch for 26 yards. However, as he prepares for his redshirt sophomore season, Courtney has made significant strides and is expected to be a key asset in the Razorbacks’ offense, thanks to his impressive frame and exceptional ball-tracking ability.

Sutton Smith

Memphis transfer running back Sutton Smith is set for an outstanding season with the Razorbacks after a remarkable 2025 season with the Tigers. During that season, he rushed for over 600 yards, scored seven rushing touchdowns, and averaged 6.6 yards per carry.

Arkansas Razorbacks running back Sutton Smith looks for running room during spring practice | Sutton Smith, Instagra

Smith, who has an estimated NIL value of $150,000, has increasingly demonstrated through spring camp that he is worth more than the current estimated NIL value reported by the NIL Standard database.

He who followed head coach Ryan Silverfield from Memphis has a lot to prove this season as he looks to have his best season yet and build up his draft stock before ultimately entering the 2027 NFL Draft.

Khmori House

North Carolina safety transfer Khmori House has received significant praise from the Arkansas coaching staff after an impressive spring camp. He has stepped up both on and off the field, quickly becoming a leader for the Razorbacks' defense.

Arkansas Razorbacks defensive back Khmori House makes one handed interception during spring practice. | Khmori House, Twitte

House participated in all 12 games for the Tar Heels last season, leading the team with 81 total tackles. He also recorded one interception and two and a half sacks. Voted as a team captain for the Tar Heels last year, House is expected to take on a leadership role for the Razorbacks' defense as he enters his junior season in Fayetteville.

According to the NIL Standard, House has an estimated NIL value of $685,000. He is expected to play a crucial role in the Arkansas defense as a hybrid player, taking on responsibilities at both linebacker and safety.

This will be part of the newly implemented 3-4 base defense, which first-year defensive coordinator Ron Roberts will run with the Razorbacks this season.

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