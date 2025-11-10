Razorbacks visit LSU looking to snap SEC skid in Baton Rouge
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas could use a break, or at least a bounce.
They haven’t found one since mid-September. Now, after a week off, they’ll try again, this time in Baton Rouge against LSU.
Arkansas enters Saturday’s 11:45 a.m. kickoff at 2-7 overall and 0-5 in the SEC, while LSU sits at 5-4 and 2-4 in league play. Neither team is where it hoped to be in November, but both still have something left to prove.
It’s been a season of changes for both sides. LSU is now under interim coach Frank Wilson after Brian Kelly’s exit earlier this month. Arkansas, meanwhile, is searching for any spark that can help it snap a seven-game losing streak.
Rumors about who will be hired as the permanent coach are swirling around both the Razorbacks and Tigers. Talk to five people either place and you get five names.
LSU leads the all-time series 43-23-2 and has taken the last three matchups. The Razorbacks’ last win came in 2021, a 16-13 overtime victory in Baton Rouge. That was a turning-point game for Arkansas then — maybe this one can be again.
Last year’s meeting wasn’t close. LSU won 34-10 in Fayetteville, dominating on both sides. For Arkansas, that game remains a reminder of how narrow the margin can be when the run game stalls and defensive breakdowns pile up.
LSU has its own problems this fall, starting with a rushing attack that’s struggled to gain traction. The Tigers average just 101 yards on the ground per game and a modest 3.6 yards per carry. In last week’s 33-14 loss to Alabama, they managed only 60 rushing yards.
Freshman running back Harlem Berry has been a bright spot, totaling 291 yards on 58 carries, but LSU’s offensive line hasn’t provided consistent push. That’s made things tougher for quarterback Garrett Nussmeier, who’s been up and down since September.
Nussmeier has thrown for 1,926 yards and 12 touchdowns but also five interceptions. His efficiency has dipped recently, and against Alabama he completed 18 of 21 passes but for just 121 yards before being replaced.
Backup Michael Van Buren Jr. stepped in late and added a different dimension, throwing for 224 yards and two scores across limited appearances this year. Wilson hasn’t said who will start, but both could play against the Razorbacks.
Arkansas looks to establish rhythm behind its ground game
Arkansas’ offense remains its best path to an upset. The Razorbacks average nearly 209 rushing yards per game behind Mike Washington Jr., who’s already at a career-high 828 yards and seven touchdowns on 127 carries.
That run game will face an LSU defense giving up 126 rushing yards per contest, an area that’s been a weak point for the Tigers. The Razorbacks would love to lean on Washington and keep LSU’s offense off the field.
Quarterback Taylen Green’s health could determine how much balance Arkansas can achieve. Green took several hits against Mississippi State before the bye and didn’t finish that game. If he’s limited or out, it could put more pressure on Washington and the offensive line to control tempo.
That line has been a roller coaster, strong in the last outing, shaky before that. But against Mississippi State, the unit showed improved protection and opened lanes in the first half before the offense stalled late. That’s the consistency Arkansas needs to carry into Baton Rouge.
Defensively, the Razorbacks have started to show signs of progress. They held Mississippi State to just 12 rushing yards in the first half of their last game, their best performance on the ground in SEC play this season.
That’s notable because LSU’s issues stem largely from the same area — inconsistency up front. Arkansas’ front seven could have opportunities to disrupt the Tigers’ rhythm early, especially if Nussmeier struggles again.
Still, both programs are in evaluation mode. As one 247Sports analyst put it, when postseason hopes fade, teams “play for pride and individual incentives.”
It’s about effort and attitude now, with both sides trying to find something positive to build on for next season. In today's world next year may be playing for somebody else.
Wilson’s challenge is motivating an LSU roster that has looked sluggish in recent weeks. He’s been praised for his leadership and player relationships, but wins are what matter most — and LSU hasn’t had one since mid-October.
Arkansas' interim staff faces similar questions.
Can the Razorbacks respond after a bye, or will the struggles continue through November? The answer may depend on whether the offense can sustain drives early and avoid the turnovers that have haunted them.
What to watch in Baton Rouge
There’s not much left to play for in the standings, but this matchup still carries weight.
Here’s what could decide it:
- The ground game: Arkansas ranks among the SEC’s top five in rushing, while LSU’s run defense has been vulnerable. If Washington finds space, the Hogs can hang around.
- Quarterback play: Both teams might rotate quarterbacks. Arkansas’ Green versus LSU’s Nussmeier or Van Buren could swing momentum either way.
- Defensive pressure: The team that forces more third-and-longs likely wins. Arkansas’ front will need another strong start, while LSU must handle tempo and misdirection.
- LSU’s home-field advantage in Tiger Stadium is always a factor, even for an 11:45 a.m. kickoff. Arkansas hasn’t won there since 2021 but has played LSU close more often than not in the last decade.
- If the Razorbacks can control the clock and limit mistakes, they’ll have a real shot to break through. For both teams, Saturday is less about postseason paths and more about pride — and maybe a glimpse of what’s next.
Key takeaways
- Arkansas and LSU are both fighting to stop multi-game losing streaks in what’s become a pride matchup in Baton Rouge.
- LSU’s rushing and quarterback play remain inconsistent, opening a door for Arkansas’ improving defense.
- Arkansas needs its offensive line and Mike Washington Jr. to set the tone if it wants to escape with a much-needed SEC win.