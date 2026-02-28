Vanderbilt vs. Kentucky Prediction, Odds for College Basketball on Saturday, Feb. 28

The SEC is a logjam entering the final few games of the regular season. Only two games separate second place and eighth place. That makes Saturday's game between Vanderbilt and Kentucky a big one.

Both teams are trying to not only improve their seeding for the upcoming conference tournament but also boost their resume for the upcoming NCAA Tournament.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this matinee matchup.

Vanderbilt vs. Kentucky Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Vanderbilt +1.5 (-118)

Kentucky -1.5 (-104)

Moneyline

Vanderbilt -102

Kentucky -118

Total

OVER 156.5 (-110)

UNDER 156.5 (-110)

Vanderbilt vs. Kentucky How to Watch

Date: Saturday, February 28

Game Time: 2:00 pm ET

Venue: Rupp Arena

How to Watch (TV): ESPN

Vanderbilt Record: 22-6 (9-6 in SEC)

Kentucky Record: 18-10 (9-6 in SEC)

Vanderbilt vs. Kentucky Betting Trends

The UNDER is 7-3 in Vanderbilt's last 10 games

The UNDER is 5-1 in Vanderbilt's last six road games

Kentucky is 6-1 ATS in its last seven games

Vanderbilt vs. Kentucky Key Player to Watch

Tyler Tanner, G - Vanderbilt Commodores

Tyler Tanner is not only leading Vanderbilt in points per game, averaging 18.5, but he's also leading the team in assists per game (5.2), and steals per game (2.4). He makes his impact felt on both ends of the court and when he brings his best stuff, this Commodores team is tough to bear. Kentucky has to find a way to slow him down on Saturday.

Vanderbilt vs. Kentucky Prediction and Pick

Vanderbilt already cruised past Kentucky once this season, beating the Wildcats by a score of 80-55 back on January 27, and I expect a similar result in the rematch a month later. Vanderbilt is flat-out better on both sides of the ball, ranking 29th in effective field goal percentage and 55th in defensive efficiency. By comparison, Kentucky ranks 95th and 94th in those two metrics.

Don't be nervous about backing this Vanderbilt team on the road either. Their effective field goal percentage drops just 0.7% when away from home, a minuscule drop in shooting numbers when compared to how the average team performs on the road.

Let's jump at the chance to bet on Vanderbilt as a slight underdog.

Pick: Vanderbilt -102

Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account, and you can get $100 in bonus bets if you win your first $5 wager . Download the FanDuel app and deposit a minimum of $5 to claim your FanDuel promo code offer today.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

You can check out all of Iain's bets here!