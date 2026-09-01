FAYETTEVILLE — Razorback fans may take a while to recognize most of the names on the 2026 roster.

Eighty of Arkansas' 121 players are either freshmen or transfers, making for a whole host of fresh faces going into Ryan Silverfield's first year at UA.

That's par for the course in this new, wacky era of college football, and it certainly isn't surprising given that a new regime is at the helm in Fayetteville.

"You can watch film from teams at their previous spots," Silverfield said Monday. "You can watch practice. You can do all those things. You should have spring training practices, 15 of those. The OTAs, training camp. You’ve got a great understanding. But there’s truly nothing better obviously than when you put the ball down on a Saturday and you’re going against somebody else. So we’ll have a good understanding of what we have but still not a full understanding. What we’ve done now up to his is, ‘OK, how do we build out our scheme based on who we believe our personnel is?’

"And there’s going to be some surprises, hopefully all pleasant surprises for the Razorbacks on Saturday. Like, ooh, this guy is able to do this or that. It’s really great to see him do this. This was a question mark we had. And then there’s going to be one or two guys where you’re like, ‘maybe this is not the best place for them to be. Maybe it’s even a special teams unit. And we’re like, ‘Man, we’ve been trying to get this done but it wasn’t able to show up when the live bullets occurred. And then ultimately we’ll talk about momentum of a game, whether you get too high or too low.

At some point, games are going to get tough and an oppoent is going to hit them with a haymaker. It's all going to come down to how they respond.

"Adversity is going to come at some point. That’s one of those things that it’s really hard to replicate in a practice situation. You try your best to, sudden changes and all those different things. But we do our best to prepare for all those things and see what we have. But we we won’t truly know what we have really until we head into October."

Saturday's game against North Alabama isn't likely to be a barnburner. But it is an opportunity for Silverfield and the rest of the coaching staff to learn more about all of their newcomers in a live game where the Hogs aren't playing themselves.

At the latest, it will be at least somewhat evident how Arkansas stacks up by the middle of September after its Sept. 12 road trip to No. 21 Utah, a crucial litmus test for the new-look Hogs.

Jul 23, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks head coach Ryan Silverfield speaks to the press during SEC Football Kickoff Media Day at the Tampa Marriott. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While the Razorbacks may not have comprehensive knowledge of what they have personnel-wise until October, it'd do them good to figure that out before they head to Salt Lake City.

A Sept. 19 matchup against No. 3 Georgia will be tough regardless, but if Arkansas takes care of business against North Alabama and Tulsa and can find a way to steal a win in Salt Lake City, a 3-1 record and potential top 25 spot in the rankings going into October would be welcome early in Silverfield's tenure.

Arkansas will have to know what it has by October if bowl eligibility is going to be a possibility. The Razorbacks will travel to No. 8 Texas A&M on Oct. 3, host No. 20 Tennessee on Oct. 10, travel to Vanderbilt on Oct. 17 and host No. 25 Missouri on Oct. 31.

There are three very winnable football games in that stretch that won't be very winnable if there's dysfunction in regard to Arkansas' personnel. Those 80 newcomers will have to adjust quickly to the rough and tumble lifestyle of the SEC, and the start of October is a non-negotiable deadline for them to do so.

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