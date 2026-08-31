FAYETTEVILLE — It's hard to blame Arkansas fans for feeling the way they do about the 2026 college football season.

Coming off of a third 2-10 season in eight years, a once-proud Arkansas football program has been a perennial SEC cellar dwellar since a particular motorcycle accident in 2012.

Arkansas Razorbacks fans during the game against the Western Carolina Catamounts at War Memorial Stadium. Arkansas won 56-13. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

In the 14 years since, only once have the Razorbacks had a winning record in SEC play, and not once in those 14 seasons have the Hogs won 10 games.

Cynicism and pessimism are among the worst human traits, though they are understandable in certain situations. For over 3 million Arkansans, the Razorback football team is the heartbeat of the state; a team that might as well be an NFL franchise for the amount of media coverage and support it receives.

You can't blame fans for being a little jaded and not exactly feeling all that excited about another Arkansas football season where the overarching sentiment is that the Razorbacks, while having a fresh coat of paint with a brand new coaching staff and over 60 new players, won't put that many notches in the win column.

But Ryan Silverfield, Tim Cramsey, Ron Roberts, Chad Lunsford and the rest of the 2026 Razorbacks deserve, at the very least, one week without a constant stream of cynicism and negativity being directed their way.

A new Arkansas football season will be here in five days, and even at a time when fans aren't at a peak level of excitement, that's still a huge deal in the Natural State.

Tens of thousands of people will descend on Fayetteville this weekend. They will crowd into restaurants across Northwest Arkansas, watering holes on Dickson Street and into Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium on what will be a scorching September afternoon to watch the Razorbacks play North Alabama.

Arkansas will, barring a series of bizarre events, come out of its Week 1 matchup against North Alabama with a comfortable win that will be the first for Silverfield at his new school. At the end of Saturday, half the teams in America will want to trade places with the Razorbacks.

Arkansas Razorbacks fan reacts to a call during the second quarter against the Missouri Tigers at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Arkansas' Week 2 road trip to No. 21 Utah is about as big of a game as there is in non-conference play.

It is a game that, if won, could chart a course towards bowl eligibility and national relevance for the Razorbacks.

And if it's lost, fans will undoubtedly unleash a brand new stream of cynicism towards the Razorbacks that may or may not be fair, depending on how the game goes.

But Silverfield & company are yet to play a football game yet at Arkansas. The 2026 Hogs deserve at least one week where the fan base and the state at large are behind them. If they lose to Utah, sure, there will be plenty of noise, most of it of the negative variety and much of it deserved.

But such a heavy dose of cynicism around the program before Week 1 has even begun does no good. There will be a time for criticizing Silverfield, the assistant coaches and the players. The time to do so is not before the first snap of the season.

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