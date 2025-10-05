Razorbacks would grab national headlines by hiring former NFL coach
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — There was a time back between the firing of former coach Bobby Petrino and hiring of Bret Bielema that it seemed like polarizing NFL head man Jon Gruden was being considered for the open Razorbacks job.
Let's even go back as far as 2012 after Petrino was let go the idea has been in the talk of a coaching change with the Hogs.
According to Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports back in 2018, both Arkansas and Tennessee were interested in hiring the former NFL coach.
Both universities want Gruden, sources said, as they try to get back to being powers in the challenging SEC. The Razorbacks are prepared to make their next coach the highest-paid in the SEC, according to sources close to the program, and budget will not be an issue.- Rob Goldberg at Bleacher Report in 1028
Browns owner Jimmy Haslam -- a billionaire booster for the Volunteers, whose brother, Bill, just happens to be the governor of Tennessee -- has told several people that he loves Gruden and believes he would be a great fit at the school."
While Gruden was making a reported $4.3 million from ESPN as a commentator for Monday Night Football, along with a segment called "Jon Gruden's Quarterback Camp," where he interviewed college quarterbacks who were training for the NFL draft, he was considered a hot college prospect.
Arkansas athletics director Jeff Long had gathered the resources necessary to offer Gruden north of $6 million, which would have made him the highest paid coach in the SEC ahead of Nick Saban ($5.5 million).
For whatever reasons, it didn't work out and he went with Bielema, who flopped and was gone after five seasons.
Pros: Gruden a perfect fit?
When the Razorbacks made the move to hire John Calipari away from Kentucky, it stole headlines in the college basketball world for months, including the Final Four.
It's only a given that someone like John Gruden, a Super Bowl winning coach over 20 years ago, could do the same. North Carolina stole headlines all offseason with Bill Belichick, but hasn't prouced the results fans probably thought they'd get from the hall of fame coach.
Known for his offensive innovation, Gruden became a household name for his quarterback development and West Coast principles during stints with the Raiders and Buccaneers.
Gruden would bring instant credibility and national attention to the Arkansas program due to being a magnet for television and social media. The Razorbacks have struggled to maintain an image on the national landscape since the firing of Petrino, going 21-5 with a ranking of No. 3 ahead of the 2011 season finale.
His ability to recruit at the college level shouldn't be the issue many make it out to be now that the transfer portal can be utilized like NFL free agency. Razorbacks athletics director Hunter Yurachek alluded to the changing college sports landscape Monday during his press conference.
"[The next coach will] be able to have some advanced scouting that's really in-depth, and you can go headfirst into the transfer portal," Yurachek said. "That's the way you're going to build a program quickly.
“The days of bringing in 25 or 30 freshmen and thinking that you can turn a program with freshmen, they're going to go by the wayside, especially in football, and you've got to be able to really use that transfer portal, and that takes some in-depth, advanced scouting across Division II, FCS, G6 and even Power Four so that when that transfer portal opens up, you're ready to hit the ground running and we're going to provide that staff with the resources they need to do so."
Gruden's charismatic personality with deep ESPN ties could easily energize recruiting by selling the NFL pipeline and his larger-than-life persona.
It would be a similar move to the hiring of Eric Musselman for basketball, who experienced an up-and-down professional coaching career but rebuilt himself at stints in the G-League, college assistant roles and took Nevada to the Sweet 16 before his arrival to Arkansas.
Gruden's aura would provide a jolt to the brand of Razorback football, much like Musselman and Calipari have in national media circles.
His name alone would probably attract top-tier assistants and analysts across the country, especially with SEC resources backing him.
The main question for Gruden is if he could be able to reset a culture issue that has plagued Arkansas for more than a decade. His intensity, swagger and love for the game could lay a solid foundation for the Razorbacks program and energize a fanbase starved for a winner.
Cons of the Gruden Gamble
There are some major factors working against Gruden as a candidate such as his long layoff from the sideline.
A potential rust factor could be in place since he hasn't coached a down of ball since 2021 when his tenure with the Raiders came to a controversial and abrupt end.
As mentioned earlier, college football has evolved rapidly due to the transfer portal dynamic and NIL could challenge his adaptability to the game.
Obviously, his reputation took a hit less than five years ago after some inappropriate e-mails were leaked that contained sensitive language.
There is a group of fans who want to take the interim tag off Petrino and thrust him into the head man spot despite his baggage, but won't do the same for Gruden.
Arkansas possibly hiring Gruden could spark backlash from media and fans over optics and values, but did issue a public apology following the release of his emails.
While the Razorbacks took a chance by hiring Sam Pittman in 2019 without a single down of college head coaching experience, it could be a massive mistake bringing Gruden on.
While he has years of coaching experience in the 1990's at Pacific and Pitt, he hasn't been around the college game in awhile, which could bring results similar to what Belichick and the Tar Heels have produced this season.
The joke around Arkansas is Gruden's viral bit from the Little Rock Touchdown Club in 2022, where he mentioned his confidence in coaching in college now compared to years ago due to being able to pay players legally.
Now that recruiting compliance is vastly different than prior to the 2021 season, Gruden is confident he could build a competitive roster rather quickly with the help of NIL and the transfer portal.. While the NFL.
Hiring a major name like Gruden's will likely demand a hefty salary and full control over resources. That type of freedom would come with a leash from Arkansas boosters until he proves that he can meet expectations