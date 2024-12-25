Russell Can't Fully Win Back Fans at Liberty Bowl, But Can Definitely Lose Them
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — By now everyone knows the rollercoaster tale of running back Braylen Russell.
First an Arkansas commit, then not, then officially a Hog. Then a Razorbacks running back, then not, then one again, then a projected Ole Miss Rebel, and back to being a Hog again.
It's a saga that wore pretty quickly on local fans. While some are happy he finally decided to stick around, Arkansas coach Sam Pittman has taken heat from a lot of directions for taking him back regardless of the situation in the running back room.
There's a good chance many will never trust Russell again. However, if he is going to win back the maximum number Hogs fans, it has to start with the LIberty Bowl.
There is no room for selfishness. It would be disrespectful to the young men who stuck around and went through all the practices and workouts to start Russell.
However, when he does eventually get his opportunity, and he will barring an immediate blowout by way of a Rodney Hill game of a lifetime, every touch of the ball has to be like it will be the last of his career and the game is on the line in that exact moment. Russell has to run hard, refuse to go down, and if he is asked to block, blow people up as if they're trying to take out his favorite family member.
His heart has to be evident. There can't be the slightest sign of slacking or negative attitude even for a second.
Arkansas fans are forgiving, especially when it comes to one of their own. However, forgiveness is earned through respect and respect is earned through heart and dedication.
They need to see that it actually means something to put on the uniform. In this age of NIL, the Razorbacks faithful are cynical of the idea anyone other than them actually care about being a Hog and a proud representative of the state.
And rightfully so. They have been shown time and again players don't care about them or their team.
All that matters to anyone is the dollar and Arkansas fans are something to be easily discarded no matter how much love is shown. It may not be entirely true, but that doesn't mean it isn't the truth they live every day, especially during transfer portal season.
Russell's effort has to be both an apology letter and love letter rolled into one. He needs to understand that it won't be about how many yards he generates.
It will all be about the effort and grit shown while earning whatever yards he gains and especially during the plays where there are no yards to be gained. The people of Arkansas work hard and care even harder.
Their blood and sweat is left in tomato fields, at logging and construction sites, and emergency scenes across this state because they want to earn enough money to provide for those they care about and have a few dollars left to be as much a part of the Arkansas Razorbacks experience as possible. Their Saturday nights are ruined if one of the major sports teams goes out and underperforms.
All they want is to see that kind of heart on the football field, basketball court and diamond. They want someone to find that extra fire to push through because it matters, so that's what Russell has to do.
He has to make Arkansas fall in love with him. It's not going to automatically be given like before.
He must earn it through his actions. If he has to put the team on his back and carry the Hogs through the Liberty Bowl against Texas Tech, then so be it.
That's how respect is won. And there's no love without respect first.