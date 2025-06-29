Scouting Hogs' newest offensive line commit Ben Mubenga
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas received great news on the recruiting front nine days earlier than anticipated when 3-star offensive lineman Ben Mubenga announced his commitment to the Razorbacks Saturday.
Mubenga was expected to announce his decision July 7 but ultimately broke the news to LSU, Florida State, North Carolina State and others that he wanted to play under coach Sam Pittman and offensive line coach Eric Mateos.
The 6-foot-5, 290 pound road grader offers punishment in the run game as he powers defenders ahead of him with his lengthy frame.
His prospect ranking varies, but 247sports composite rates him just outside of 4-star status at No. 598 overall, No. 51 among offensive tackles and No. 68 prospect in Georgia, according to 247sports composite recruiting rankings.
Mubenga's older brother, Paul enters his redshirt sophomore season at LSU this fall after starting the final five games of the 2024 season. He allowed just two sacks on 275 pass blocking opportunities.
Arkansas' 23-man class currently ranks No. 7 in the SEC, No. 21 in the country, according to 247sports composite recruiting rankings.
Pittman and Mateos continue to recruit for depth up front as Mubegna's addition gives the Razorback five offensive lineman for the 2026 class which likely wraps up the recruitment of the unit.
The Razorback signed just three prospects out of high school during the 2025 cycle in Lionel Prudhomme, Kash Courtney and Blake Cherry.
Impressive JUCO lineman Bubba Craig will have three seasons left to play. This comes after the NCAA granted a one-time blanket waiver for all former junior college athletes to receive an extra year of eligibility.
Scouting Report
As a prospect, Mubegna is a relatively new to the offensive line but has shown to be well coached considering his knowledge of leverage and physicality for offensive lineman.
Pass protection has been an issue for the Razorbacks under Pittman considering none of his teams have allowed fewer than 30 sacks since he took over in 2020.
Mubegna knows how to take adavantage of his long arms to disrupt pass rushers effectively while also possessing above average flexibility and balance for someone his size.
His background as a soccer player before moving to the United States is very noticeable, which forces defenders to overwork themselves due to his solid footwork.
Arkansas Razorbacks 2026 Commits
4-star OL Bryce Gilmore, Prosper HS (Prosper, Texas)
4-star DE Colton Yarbrough
3-star QB Jayvon Gilmore, Gaffney HS (Gaffney, SC)
4-star WR Dequane Prevo, Bentonville HS (Bentonville, Ark.)
3-star OL Tucker Young, Lakeside HS (Hot Springs, Ark.)
3-star OL Ben Mubenga, Buford (Buford, GA)
3-star TE Jaivion Martin, Pflugerville HS (Pflugerville, Texas)
3-star TE Kade Bush, Chanhassen HS (Chanhassen, Minn.)
3-star DB Tay Lockett, University City HS (San Diego)
3-star WR Blair Irvin III, Bentonville HS (Bentonville, Ark.)
3-star LB Daylen Green, Gadsden County HS (Havana, Fla.)
3-star DB Jalon Copeland, Valdosta (Valdosta, GA
3-star DL Ari Slocum, Union Parish HS (Farmerville, La.)
3-star DB Kyndrick Williams, Fayetteville HS (Fayetteville, Ark.)
3-star DB Adam Auston, MacArthur HS (Lawton, Okla.)
3-star DL Carnell Jackson, Auburn HS (Auburn, Ala.)
3-star OL Ashley Walker, Chaminade-Madonna HS (Hollywood, Fla.)
3-star WR Robert Haynes, Ridge Point HS (Missouri City, TX)
3-star DL Cameron McGee, Grayson HS (Loganville, GA)
3-star S Keivay Foster, Muscle Shoals (Muscle Shoals, Ala.)
3-star OL Hugh Smith, Ridge Point HS (Missouri City, Texas)
3-star ATH Ashton Dawson, Evangel Christian Academy (Shreveport, La.)
3-star LB Caleb Gordon, Ashbrook HS (Gastonia, NC)