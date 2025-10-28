'SEC Roll Call' forces Hogs to face terror or repeated one-loss games

All Hogs

Arkansas Razorbacks, rest of SEC must face frightening endless hallway

Arkansas is forced to face the nightmares of its season in an endless hallway of SEC terror.
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — In this terrifying edition of "SEC Roll Call," the Arkansas Razorbacks are forced to face and endless hallway of one-score losses that leads to a frightening moment with Auburn that will send chills down the spines of any SEC fan.

In addition, the other SEC schools must walk the hallway that continually leads to their biggest nightmares. For most, it's too much to handle.

However, for a small few, there is nothing a demented hallway can do to make them afraid of their football seasons anymore. They've had enough.

Take in all the laughs and haunting fun of this week's episode. Stick around to the end for the big reveal and the final line with which all SEC fans agree when it comes to a particular fellow member.

