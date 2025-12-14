Indiana QB Fernando Mendoza Wins 2025 Heisman Trophy
Fernando Mendoza has won the 2025 Heisman Trophy.
The Indiana junior capped a remarkable season by winning college football’s most prestigious award. He is the first Hoosier to win the Heisman Trophy, and the first to be a finalist since Anthony Thompson in 1989. He beat out three fellow finalists, with Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia finishing second in the award voting, Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love coming in third place and Ohio State quarterback Julian Sayin rounding out the group.
Mendoza transferred to Indiana from Cal following the 2024 season. During his first campaign in Bloomington, he led the Hoosiers to their first Big Ten title in 58 years. Indiana went 13–0, beat Ohio State in the Big Ten championship game, and notched the school’s first-ever undefeated campaign. The Hoosiers ended the season ranked No. 1 in the nation and were the lone unbeaten FBS squad.
Indiana’s signal-caller didn’t put up incredibly gaudy numbers, but he was incredibly efficient while leading the nation’s fifth-highest scoring offense (41.9 points per game).
Mendoza finished the season sixth nationally in completion percentage (71.5%), second in yards per attempt (9.4) and passer rating (181.4), and led the nation in touchdown passes (33), while only throwing six interceptions. He added 240 yards and six touchdowns on the ground.
Indiana scored two program-defining wins during the 2025 campaign, and Mendoza led the way in both. On Oct. 11, the Hoosiers marched into Autzen Stadium and beat then-No. 3 Oregon 30–20. Then, on Dec. 6, Indiana beat Ohio State 13–10 in the Big Ten title game. Mendoza made several key throws to help secure that victory.
That game felt like a Heisman elimination game between Mendoza and Sayin, with Indiana’s man coming out on top. This is the latest major honor for Mendoza, who was named first-team All-Big Ten, Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year and Big Ten Quarterback of the Year, as well as the winner of the Walter Camp Award, Maxwell Award, Davey O’Brien National QB Award and the AP Player of the Year.
With the Heisman secured, Mendoza and the Hoosiers can turn their attention to the Rose Bowl, where they will play in the College Football Playoff quarterfinals on New Year’s Day.
Mendoza winning the Heisman Trophy is just the latest stunning development as a result of coach Curt Cignetti’s incredible turnaround in Bloomington. For decades, Indiana was one of the worst football programs in the country, but in two years under Cignetti, the Hoosiers are 24–2, with two trips to the CFP, and are currently ranked undefeated and ranked No. 1. Mendoza’s Heisman win is just icing on the cake.
Fernando Mendoza’s career statistics
Mendoza was a three-star prospect out of Columbus High School in Miami in 2022. He landed at Cal, where he started at quarterback in ’23 and ’24 after redshirting during his first season.
In 2023, Mendoza completed 63.0% of his passes for 1,708 yards, with 14 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He added two rushing scores and had a passer rating of 132.8. In 2024, he made a big jump. Mendoza completed 68.7% of his passes for 3,004 yards, with 16 touchdowns, six interceptions and two more rushing scores. His passer rating improved to 144.6.
After the 2024 campaign, he opted to enter the transfer portal and was rated the No. 4 quarterback available. He wound up at Indiana, where his younger brother, Alberto, was a reserve quarterback. In ‘25, Alberto acted as his backup and attempted passes in seven games. He also entered the Big Ten championship game for a single snap after Fernando took a hard hit on Indiana’s first play from scrimmage.
During his career, Mendoza has completed 68.1% of his passes for 7,692 yards, with 63 touchdowns, 22 interceptions, an average of 8.1 yards per attempt and a passer rating of 153.9. He has added 431 yards and 10 touchdowns on the ground.