All Hogs

SEC Roll Call roasts Arkansas after collapse at Memphis, but has fun doing it

Lampooning Razorbacks'’ 32-31 loss to the Tigers, spotlighting a blown 18-point lead and costly late fumble

Andy Hodges

Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback Taylen Green (10) runs with the ball against the Memphis Tigers during the first half at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium.
Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback Taylen Green (10) runs with the ball against the Memphis Tigers during the first half at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium. / Wesley Hale-Imagn Images
In this story:

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas’ loss to Memphis on Saturday was hard enough to swallow.

But when SEC Roll Call, Matt Mitchell’s popular satirical YouTube series, took aim at the Razorbacks, the sting only deepened.

In the sketch, Arkansas was grilled for blowing an 18-point lead and fumbling away a chance to secure the game in the final minutes. Nobody wants a record of it as a reminder.

The comedy struck a chord with fans, reflecting a familiar theme: the Razorbacks have struggled to finish games.

Comedy meets collapse

SEC Roll Call episodes air weekly during football season, skewering SEC programs with sharp humor. This week, Arkansas took center stage.

The bit highlighted the Razorbacks’ inability to protect a 28-10 halftime lead, turning a comfortable advantage into a 32-31 defeat.

The timing of the video mirrored Sam Pittman’s blunt postgame comments.

“We just didn’t tackle well,” Pittman said. “We weren’t (run) fit well. A second week in a row we came down a chance to win and had a turnover not to.”

Memphis running back Greg Desrosiers is tackled by Razorbacks defensive back Larry Worth III and defensive back Julian Neal
Memphis Tigers running back Greg Desrosiers Jr. (13) is tackled by Arkansas Razorbacks defensive back Larry Worth III (3) and defensive back Julian Neal (23) / Wesley Hale-Imagn Images

Memphis controls line of scrimmage

On the field, Memphis dictated the second half.

Running back Sutton Smith rushed for 147 yards, while quarterback Brendon Lewis added 199 passing yards and 103 rushing. The Tigers outgained Arkansas 490-465, including 290 on the ground.

“Memphis out-rushed us … they had more yards than we did,” Pittman said. “Their defense did a nice job on us, and their offense, they did about whatever they wanted to in the run game.”

Memphis Tigers defensive back Kamari Wilson forces a fumble against Arkansas Razorbacks running back Mike Washington Jr.
Memphis Tigers defensive back Kamari Wilson (24) forces a fumble against Arkansas Razorbacks running back Mike Washington Jr. (4). / Wesley Hale-Imagn Images

Fumble that defined game

SEC Roll Call zeroed in on the play Razorback fans will replay all season: with 1:18 left, running back Mike Washington Jr. fumbled at the Memphis 6-yard line.

The Tigers recovered, sealing Arkansas’ fate.

“That was the game,” Pittman said. “At that point, the game was over … I saw it on the ground, and I was hoping at some point his knee was down.”

Pittman’s future questioned

The satirical video echoed the growing unease in Fayetteville.

CBS Sports reported the Memphis loss “further clouds” Pittman’s future.

Hunter Yurachek, Arkansas’ athletic director, recently acknowledged the challenges the program faces in competing with SEC heavyweights under current NIL realities.

“I guess we got a lot of work,” Pittman said. “A lot of work to do.”

Notre Dame up next for Hogs

Arkansas, now 2-2, returns home for a pivotal matchup against Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish bring the physical style that could again be a serious challenge to the Razorbacks’ run defense.

Whether Pittman can steer his team forward or not, SEC Roll Call ensured Arkansas’ Memphis collapse will remain in the spotlight far longer than one weekend.

Arkansas’ collapse at Memphis was bad enough.

With SEC Roll Call turning it into comedy, the loss became both painful and unforgettable. For fans, the laughter hurt because it was true: until the Razorbacks prove they can close games, they’ll keep being the punchline in SEC satire.

Key takeaways

SEC Roll Call skewered Arkansas — Matt Mitchell’s satire underscored the Razorbacks’ inability to finish after building an 18-point lead.

Turnovers and tackling doomed them — A costly late fumble and defensive breakdowns fueled Memphis’ second-half surge.

Pressure builds on Pittman — Back-to-back collapses raise questions nationally about Arkansas’ trajectory and Pittman’s long-term stability.

HOGS FEED:

feed

Published |Modified
Andy Hodges
ANDY HODGES

Sports columnist, writer, former radio host and television host who has been expressing an opinion on sports in the media for over four decades. He has been at numerous media stops in Arkansas, Texas and Mississippi.

Home/Football