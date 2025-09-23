SEC Roll Call roasts Arkansas after collapse at Memphis, but has fun doing it
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas’ loss to Memphis on Saturday was hard enough to swallow.
But when SEC Roll Call, Matt Mitchell’s popular satirical YouTube series, took aim at the Razorbacks, the sting only deepened.
In the sketch, Arkansas was grilled for blowing an 18-point lead and fumbling away a chance to secure the game in the final minutes. Nobody wants a record of it as a reminder.
The comedy struck a chord with fans, reflecting a familiar theme: the Razorbacks have struggled to finish games.
Comedy meets collapse
SEC Roll Call episodes air weekly during football season, skewering SEC programs with sharp humor. This week, Arkansas took center stage.
The bit highlighted the Razorbacks’ inability to protect a 28-10 halftime lead, turning a comfortable advantage into a 32-31 defeat.
The timing of the video mirrored Sam Pittman’s blunt postgame comments.
“We just didn’t tackle well,” Pittman said. “We weren’t (run) fit well. A second week in a row we came down a chance to win and had a turnover not to.”
Memphis controls line of scrimmage
On the field, Memphis dictated the second half.
Running back Sutton Smith rushed for 147 yards, while quarterback Brendon Lewis added 199 passing yards and 103 rushing. The Tigers outgained Arkansas 490-465, including 290 on the ground.
“Memphis out-rushed us … they had more yards than we did,” Pittman said. “Their defense did a nice job on us, and their offense, they did about whatever they wanted to in the run game.”
Fumble that defined game
SEC Roll Call zeroed in on the play Razorback fans will replay all season: with 1:18 left, running back Mike Washington Jr. fumbled at the Memphis 6-yard line.
The Tigers recovered, sealing Arkansas’ fate.
“That was the game,” Pittman said. “At that point, the game was over … I saw it on the ground, and I was hoping at some point his knee was down.”
Pittman’s future questioned
The satirical video echoed the growing unease in Fayetteville.
CBS Sports reported the Memphis loss “further clouds” Pittman’s future.
Hunter Yurachek, Arkansas’ athletic director, recently acknowledged the challenges the program faces in competing with SEC heavyweights under current NIL realities.
“I guess we got a lot of work,” Pittman said. “A lot of work to do.”
Notre Dame up next for Hogs
Arkansas, now 2-2, returns home for a pivotal matchup against Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish bring the physical style that could again be a serious challenge to the Razorbacks’ run defense.
Whether Pittman can steer his team forward or not, SEC Roll Call ensured Arkansas’ Memphis collapse will remain in the spotlight far longer than one weekend.
Arkansas’ collapse at Memphis was bad enough.
With SEC Roll Call turning it into comedy, the loss became both painful and unforgettable. For fans, the laughter hurt because it was true: until the Razorbacks prove they can close games, they’ll keep being the punchline in SEC satire.
Key takeaways
• SEC Roll Call skewered Arkansas — Matt Mitchell’s satire underscored the Razorbacks’ inability to finish after building an 18-point lead.
• Turnovers and tackling doomed them — A costly late fumble and defensive breakdowns fueled Memphis’ second-half surge.
• Pressure builds on Pittman — Back-to-back collapses raise questions nationally about Arkansas’ trajectory and Pittman’s long-term stability.