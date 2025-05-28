SEC's wishes have Razorbacks' Pittman running in circles at spring meetings
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — As if he didn't have enough stuff to worry about, the SEC Spring Meetings in Destin, Fla., may have given Arkansas coach Sam Pittman something else to worry about.
As college football’s landscape continues shifting, the SEC is eyeing a bold new scheduling direction.
LSU coach Brian Kelly voiced strong support for an annual nonconference game against a Big Ten opponent, reflecting a growing consensus among SEC coaches.
“We want to compete against the Big Ten,” Kelly said. “Look, the Big Ten right now holds it on the SEC. They won the last two national championships. That's the reality of it.
“We want to get challenged in that regard, and we'd like to be able to get that done.”
The SEC’s interest in a Big Ten scheduling agreement is rooted in recent national championship results.
With Michigan and Ohio State claiming the last two titles, the SEC feels the need to reassert itself.
After all, over half of their fans remain convinced football was invented in the South before they started requiring licenses to hunt and fish.
Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz captured the competitive mood.
“It bothers us as competitors,” he said. “We feel like we're the best conference in college football, and we want to make sure that the ultimate prize at the end of the year is that national championship trophy.
“We haven't been able to do that the last two years, and I think we're all competitive enough that's often what we're competing for.”
While Kelly claims to speak for most SEC coaches, there is no unanimous agreement on how to structure the schedule.
The central debate is whether to stick with the current eight-game SEC schedule or expand to nine conference games, with the Big Ten matchup as an additional feature.
Pittman probably looked at the complexity of all the headaches just putting that together would be, not to mention how to win enough games to get to the Liberty Bowl again.
“Are we going to go to nine, playing ourselves, and maybe invite another conference to play us on a given weekend?” Pittman asked, adding that television excitement and fan interest should drive the decision.
That will probably be the main driving force regardless what the coaches think. They don't want change, which is probably merely wishful thinking right now.
They also don't want to see these big salaries they're making get cut significantly.
Some coaches, like Pittman, prefer maintaining eight SEC games and adding a Big Ten opponent, while others would accept a ninth SEC game if it means a marquee Big Ten matchup.
The Big Ten already plays nine conference games, creating logistical challenges for aligning schedules between the two leagues.
Maybe the biggest bottom line is the SEC members can't even agree among themselves what to do.
A major sticking point is the uncertainty surrounding the future College Football Playoff (CFP) format. SEC coaches and athletic directors are eager to know how playoff spots will be allocated before committing to a new schedule. One proposal under discussion would see the SEC and Big Ten each receive up to four automatic playoff bids if the field expands to 16 teams, with the ACC and Big 12 getting two each.
However, no changes to the playoff format have been finalized, leaving conference leaders hesitant to make binding scheduling decisions.
Adding a Big Ten opponent could complicate existing nonconference rivalries, especially for programs like South Carolina and Florida, who annually face ACC rivals. South Carolina coach Shane Beamer underscored the importance of these traditional matchups:
“Rivalries and rivalry weekend are what make this sport great," Beamer said.. "I know how important that game is to the people of South Carolina, and I don't want that game going anywhere.”
Financial considerations are also at play.
SEC athletic directors recognize that a ninth conference game and high-profile Big Ten matchups could drive additional revenue. Media partners like ESPN will have to reconsider rights fees in light of expanded schedules and playoff stakes.
That last one will probably be the deciding factor in whatever the league decides to do.
While the desire for an SEC–Big Ten scheduling alliance is clear among coaches, the final decision rests with conference commissioners and athletic directors.
“You've got to get a partner who says we're in for that, too," Kelly said. "We've made our voice clear, our athletic directors know that as well that we would like that. Our commissioner obviously heard us well. The rest will be up to what gets negotiated.”
He didn't mention most of that negotiating will be about money. But that's what will probably determine the ultimate result.