SEC Shorts: Arkansas goes coach shopping in expensive SEC store

Do Razorbacks have funds on hand to walk out with next head Hog?

Arkansas experiences sticker shock over the latest Lane Kiffin model to hit the market in this surprise mid-week SEC Shorts episode. / SEC Shorts
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — In a suprise mid-week drop, "SEC Shorts" addresses the conference coaching searches with the word Arkansas literally being the first thing uttered.

It's clear the group has done its homework. The various names thrown about are all there, as are the major concerns.

The only miss appears to be a misunderstanding as to which SEC school the Walton family financially supports when it comes to athletics. Perhaps they let the prominent Wal-Mart sign always in shots when filming inside Razorback Stadium mislead them.

Fans will especially relate to the point made while in discussion with one particular Big Ten school to basically tell them to shut up and mind their own business.

It's wall to wall Razorbacks with hints of Auburn that Hogs fans will mentally block out in this unexpected treat. So, for once, enjoy the spotlight and perhaps a ray of hope hidden within a heavy dose of reality.

