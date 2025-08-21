Shaw poised for breakout season in Razorbacks' linebacker rotation
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — When Xavian Sorey, Arkansas’ leading tackler from last season, pulled up with a hamstring injury during fall camp, sophomore linebacker Bradley Shaw quickly found himself in the spotlight.
It has been something linebackers coach and defensive coordinator Travis Williams has been needing with injuries starting to add up.
Shaw, a four-star recruit from Hoover, Ala., is making the most of his opportunity as the Razorbacks prepare to open their 2025 season.
Sorey, who had 99 tackles last year, has missed several practices and the team’s second scrimmage after opting for a procedure to address his injury.
Details are still secret, but with Sorey sidelined, Shaw has been running with the first team as the “Money” linebacker, a key position in Arkansas’ defensive scheme.
“He’s been great,” defensive coordinator Travis Williams said. “We see him as a starter. It’s one of those deals, his time has come. His moment has come, so we need him to go out there and make some plays.
"He made some really good plays this past scrimmage, and we’re looking for him to continue to grow in that leadership role. He knows all three positions. Very smart. Good linebacker, so he’s one of those three guys that we consider a starter.”
Shaw, 6-foot-1 and 237 pounds, appeared in all 12 games for Arkansas as a true freshman, contributing both at linebacker and on special teams. He finished the season with 12 tackles, including four solo stops, 2.5 tackles for loss, and one sack.
His best game came in a win over Louisiana Tech, when he posted six tackles. Shaw recorded his first collegiate sack in the season opener against UAPB.
“He was in there because Sorey had a hamstring,” coach Sam Pittman said. “But he’s in there also because he deserves to be in there. He’s a good player and we felt that way about him last year, and he’s continued to move on up.” (247Sports)
Although Shaw is still projected to play behind Sorey and redshirt senior Stephen Dix as the season progresses, his growth and adaptability have coaches expecting him to play a pivotal role. He’s now considered the top rotational linebacker at each spot, poised to be a major contributor in 2025.
Shaw’s physical development has also caught the attention of Arkansas’ staff. During the team’s max-out testing at the end of summer training, he benched 335 pounds, squatted 505, and hit a top speed of 21.1 miles per hour.
Those numbers, paired with his football IQ, make him a unique asset.
“You’re going to hear that name,” Dix said. “Brad Shaw, so remember it. I think he came in more like as an advanced freshman. I think he was way ahead of the game for his age, and I think when he came in, he wanted it.” (247Sports)
A consensus Top 300 recruit, Shaw was ranked as high as No. 101 overall by 247Sports and No. 18 among linebackers nationwide. He was also the No. 17 linebacker in the country according to ESPN’s recruiting rankings.
His family background is steeped in football; three of his brothers played college football, helping Shaw adjust quickly to the demands of the SEC.
Arkansas’ linebacker corps features a mix of experience and youth. Alongside Sorey, Dix, and Shaw, the group includes junior Andrew Harris, redshirt senior Trent Whalen, and several redshirt freshmen and true freshmen.
Whalen is expected to handle the Sam linebacker spot in Arkansas’ 4-3 defensive package, while Shaw continues to rotate through multiple roles.
The Razorbacks are set to open their season at home on Aug. 30 against Alabama A&M, a matchup that will mark the first-ever meeting between the programs. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:15 p.m. on SEC Network.