Yurachek providing resources to boost Razorbacks football program

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — When Arkansas athletics director Hunter Yurachek spilled the beans about his football program's inability to compete for a national championship, it didn't occur to many that the winds of change were coming soon.

In a matter of a couple weeks time, Yurachek returned to the microphone to speak publicly following the firing of sixth-year coach Sam Pittman. This time it was to tell fans, players and future coaches that Arkansas was done goofing off as the laughing stock in the SEC.

"Coming out of board meeting last Friday I received a charge from our board to come back to Chancellor [Charles] Robinson with a plan of how we can increase the head coaches’ pool, the assistant coaches’ pool, the support staff pool, the operational pool moving forward," Yurachek said Sept. 29. "How we would support the increases in that. I have an opportunity to do that in the next couple of weeks, and I truly believe that we will be able to have everything that we have needed in place to attract the best head coach for our program and give that coach the resources they need to be competitive in the SEC."

Fast forward a couple months with Ryan Silverfield in place, it seems Yurachek's newest hire is navigating the waters of the SEC just fine with coaching staff hires and front office members.

Arkansas Razorbacks coach Ryan Silverfield in first day on the job at the Smith Center in Fayetteville, Ark. | Arkansas Communications

Proof that those resources Yurachek said would be in place came Thursday with the report the Razorbacks were set to hire Gaizka Crowley away from the same role at Arizona.

Crowley was instrumental in helping Barry Odom take UNLV to back-to-back Mountain West Conference Championships before heading to Arizona in the same role for 2024.

The Wildcats went 3-9 in Crowley's first season in Tuscon, but immediately transformed the roster to contend for a Big 12 Championship this past season, going 9-3 in their second year under Brent Brennan. Arizona added key players such as running back Ismail Mahdi and wide receivers Kris Hutson, Javin Whatley and Tre Spivey.

Combined with quarterback Noah Fifita, the Arizona offense improve from No. 96 in total offense to No. 50, and No. 114 to No. 30 in scoring per game.

Crowley is widely regarded as a star who can make behind the scenes moves to enhance the Razorbacks roster that ranked among the bottom of the SEC and spring it forward into contention for not only a league title, but the College Football Playoffs.

"Give us a chance," Silverfield said at his introductory press conference Dec. 4. "Give us a fighting chance, and I promise you we’re going to win a lot of football games, and do it the right way. Being able to build the right staff, being able to provide for our players in this new age of college football.

"There’s been a lot of excitement about what’s going on, and that’s going to allow us to continue to build this program from every infrastructure. Whether it’s resources, whether it’s just the excitement, the belief, season tickets, we’re going to keep pushing that right direction."

Yurachek mentioned previously that it was time to stop taking the football program for granted and quite a few of these moves back up that statement. While some of the hires didn't knock the socks off fans early on, the behind the scenes support staff are just as important moving forward.

"[Proof of the financial commitment] will come when he announces some of the people on his staff, that will be the first piece," Yurachek said. "Then when you see how our roster comes together after the transfer portal officially opens in January, you see we've got a couple of young men in here that are coming back."

Arkansas Razorbacks athletics director Hunter Yurachek on the sidelines during game against the Texas A&M Aggies at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Ark. | Ted McClenning-allHOGS Images

Keeping the best players inside the program has been one of toughest pills to swallow over the previous few seasons. While Pittman was at the helm, the Razorbacks suffered the most turnover of any SEC team over the previous three seasons, losing not only quality back-ups, but star players.

Vital pieces to a roster that went 7-6 went elsewhere such as tight end Luke Hasz, safety Jaylon Braxton, offensive linemen Patrick Kutas and Addison Nichols, linebacker Brad Spence, defensive backs Tevin and TJ Metcalf, and wide receiver Isaiah Sategna. Those losses hampered what could've been a better season on the Hill, but ultimately sent Arkansas back to the cellar of the SEC.

"[Keeping players] is a part of the financial commitment that we've made into our football program, to be able to retain those high-caliber, very talented young men that we want to be a part of our program and the leaders of our program," Yurachek said. "When you look at what the staff looks like, the support staff as well, and then the players that become a part of this program, that will show you the financial commitment we've made to our football program."

While blaming Yurachek for the Razorbacks' shortcomings is a popular move on social media platforms, it's also a great idea to give him kudos when it's due. He could've been speaking in terms to get the fanbase and donors excited to donate, but it appears what was said is genuine by the hires he's made so far.

While the ultimate determination of progress will come on the field when Arkansas kicks off the 2026 season at home against FCS North Alabama, things seem to be going the right direction at this very moment.

