In 2008, Arkansas ended its first season under Bobby Petrino with a dramatic 31-30 victory over LSU in a game that came to be known as the "Miracle on Markham II."

The 2026 iteration of the Razorbacks, like their 2008 peers, enter Saturday's season finale against the Tigers at 4-7 (2-6 SEC) with nothing to play for save for win in a rivalry game, albeit one that doesn't have its usual juice thanks to LSU (6-5, 3-5 SEC) massively underachieving in its first season under Lane Kiffin.

A win for the Razorbacks would be Ryan Silverfield's third in SEC play and would signify a foundation for Silverfield to build on in Year 2. A loss, especially one in blowout fashion to the Tigers, would make a massive offseason feel much longer.

Texas Longhorns Head Coach Steve Sarkisian talks with Arkansas Razorbacks Head Coach Ryan Silverfield before a game at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"I think more than anything, it’s the feeling," Silverfield said. "We know feelings are temporary, but hey... I think throughout the season, we were showing some progress. I think everyone would say, ‘Yeah Ryan, the team’s getting a little bit better every week.’ Obviously, took a step back last weekend, and so I think this all does is, if we have the opportunity to go out there and be successful, it will provide us with, 'Okay, man we're doing some things decently.'

"Certainly far from perfect. Obviously, so much to clean up. So many things that we’ve got to get better at. But I think more than anything, springboard into the offseason of, okay, a huge win for us. Obviously, ultimately, the ability to win a rivalry game vs. a national opponent would be massive."

Arkansas hasn't beaten LSU since 2021 and hasn't done so in Fayetteville since 2014, when Bret Bielema earned his first SEC victory at UA in a 17-0 blanking of the Tigers. Silverfield would be the first first-year head coach to beat LSU since Petrino and the first first-year man to win five games in a season since Petrino did so in 2008.

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Nov 21, 2026; Austin, Texas, USA; Head Coach Ryan Silverfield Arkansas Razorbacks waves off an official during the second half against the Texas Longhorns at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As losers of three straight, LSU has little momentum and seemingly little motivation, given how disappointing its 2026 campaign has been. Still, the Tigers will also be playing for a trophy and some momentum going into their bowl game, and Kiffin could use every ounce of goodwill he can get in Baton Rouge.

LSU may be a five-loss team, but all five of its losses came to ranked teams, three of which were by one possession.

"They're very, very impressive," Silverfield said. "They can run. They can hit. They're athletic. I mean, they're big. They're strong. I mean, they look really, really good. But again, backing up, I mean, they're the No. 1 team in the conference in offense. They're the No. 1 team in the conference in defense. And so, look at that.

"Why hasn't it gone their way? Well, the last three games they've played ranked teams, right? I believe even maybe top-15 teams in the country, and sometimes the fortune of the way the ball bounces hasn't gone their way, and it's tough sledding. This conference is tough sledding, and they look good and they show they're capable of obviously beating anybody in the country."

Between a pair of teams down on momentum entering the final week of a grueling season, Saturday's Battle for the Golden Boot may come down to which team wants it more and if there's enough in the tank for either squad to push as hard as they can.

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