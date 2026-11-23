The Iron Bowl between the Auburn Tigers and Alabama Crimson Tide has delivered some of the best games in college football history, but the 2026 edition of the rivalry game is expected to be lopsided with the Crimson Tide coming into this weekend as significant favorites.

With that being said, while Auburn is 7-4 on the season, the Tigers have some impressive wins this season, including handing Georgia its only loss of the season.

Can Auburn create some Iron Bowl magic on Saturday?

Auburn vs. Alabama Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Auburn +16.5 (-110)

Alabama -16.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Auburn +525

Alabama -750

Total

OVER 48.5 (-115)

UNDER 48.5 (-105)

Auburn vs. Alabama How to Watch

Date: Saturday, November 28

Time: 7:30 pm ET

Venue: Bryant-Denny Stadium

How to Watch (TV): ABC

Auburn record: 7-4 (4-4 in SEC)

Alabama record: 9-2 (6-2 in SEC)

Auburn vs. Alabama Betting Trends

Alabama is 3-1 against the spread in the last four meetings between these two teams

The UNDER is 6-4 in the last 10 meetings between these two teams

Auburn is 3-7 against the spread in its last 10 games

The OVER is 4-2 in Auburn's last six games

Alabama is 1-5 against the spread in its last six games

The UNDER is 5-1 in Alabama's last six games

Auburn vs. Alabama Key Player to Watch

Byrum Brown, QB - Auburn Tigers

If Auburn is going to have any chance in this game, the Tigers need their starting quarterback to bring his best stuff. He has completed 65.6% of passes for 2,035 yards, 15 touchdowns, and eight interceptions, while also leading the team in rushing yards with 644 yards and nine touchdowns. He's at his best when he's using his legs as much as possible, including in Auburn's upset win against Georgia, when he ran 26 times for 115 yards and a touchdown.

Auburn vs. Alabama Prediction and Best Bet

Alabama should win this game, but I'm willing to bet on Auburn covering the spread. The Tigers are better than their record indicates, and their underlying metrics back that claim up. They're 24th in the country in net adjusted EPA per play.

I also have some concerns about the Alabama offense, which has had stretches where they haven't exactly looked elite. They've struggled to run the ball at times and come into this game ranked 64th in EPA per rush.

As long as Byrum Brown can bring his best stuff, the Auburn offense can keep them in this game. I'll take the points with the Tigers.

Pick: Auburn +16.5 (-110) via DraftKings

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