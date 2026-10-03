FAYETTEVILLE — In Greek mythology, Sisyphus was condemned to push a rock up a hill for eternity after cheating death: a cruel, never-ending punishment that is the textbook definition of futility.

Arkansas fans likely feel the same way every time a peek at the football schedule shows a matchup with Texas A&M as the next game.

Let's give credit where credit is due: Arkansas football hasn't exactly been in a great place over the last decade, yet the Hogs have almost always given Texas A&M teams with more talent and more to play for a run for their money.

Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback KJ Jackson looks for running room during the second half against Tulsa. | Nilsen Roman, Hogs on SI Images

Unfortunately for Arkansas, that's translated to exactly one win in the last 14 meetings between the two schools.

Arkansas (2-2, 0-1 SEC) will face the struggling Aggies (2-2, 0-2 SEC) at 6 p.m. on Saturday evening at Kyle Field in College Station, where the Razorbacks haven't won since 1989. That victory, a nail-biting 23-22 decision, helped Arkansas advance to the 1990 Cotton Bowl.

"Heaven is more than we can fathom," Arkansas head coach Ken Hatfield said, "But we tasted a little heaven on earth today."

There's a little irony in that quote, given Arkansas' current Sisyphean feeling around the annual game against the Aggies — especially considering that Sisyphus was condemned to roll his boulder up a hill in Tartarus, the hell-equivalent of Greek mythology.

Such massive stakes aren't on the line on Saturday. Arkansas will be trying to snap a 12-game SEC losing streak dating back to October 2024, while Texas A&M, once a College Football Playoff hopeful, is trying to reestablish itself as a contender.

But, oh, what a win would mean for Ryan Silverfield and Arkansas.

For starters, there's the streaks that would end: Arkansas would have its first SEC victory in 12 games and its first win over Texas A&M in five years. A victory would also be Arkansas' first road win in seven games.

Silverfield would also have his first marquee victory at Arkansas and will have proved to both the SEC and the college football world that the Razorbacks, while far from contenders, aren't the laughingstock everyone thought they were a week or two ago.

Sep 19, 2026; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko walk on the field prior to the game against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A win over a struggling Texas A&M squad wouldn't vault Arkansas into the AP top 25, nor would it put UA in CFP conversations. But it would start the process of the Razorbacks simply being respected again.

And even if it seems Sisyphean for fans to get their hopes up and watch Arkansas play Texas A&M again in a game that just feels like it will end in chaotic, calamitous fashion, a win would make so many of those bad memories from playing the Aggies over the years fade away, if only for a night.

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