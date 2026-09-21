Silverfield Still Unsure Of Arkansas' QB Situation Ahead Of Tulsa

FAYETTEVILLE — Ryan Silverfield said Saturday after Arkansas' 45-17 loss to No. 2 Georgia that he was unsure if he was going to play both KJ Jackson and AJ Hill at quarterback against Tulsa or stick with just one signal caller.

That's still the case as of Monday afternoon, as Silverfield explained in his weekly news conference.

"Still going through it, trying to figure that out," Silverfield said. "Watch the film, learn from it, see some good, bad, and ugly. You know, have the discussions with our coordinator Tim Cramsey and the quarterback coach, and then with the quarterbacks, and then really want to see how they progress this week.

“Their mindset and their approach has been great. I think just like with all 120 other guys on the roster, but we'll kind of see how they progress this week to see who who gains the nod."

Jackson went 20-27 passing for 212 yards and a touchdown on Saturday, though a bulk of that production came in the fourth quarter when the game was already decided.

Hill was 8-14 for 76 yards and came in on Arkansas' third series, splitting reps with Jackson for the rest of the afternoon.

Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback KJ Jackson attempts pass against Georgia Bulldogs at Razorback Stadium on Sept. 19, 2026. | Nilsen Roman, Hogs on SI Images

Jackson beat Hill for the starting job in fall camp after a QB battle that saw both players get first-team reps. Silverfield said that he's not sure if both QBs will get first-string snaps in practice this week.

"Don’t have that answer as we sit here today,” Silverfield said. “I think we’ll go out there and see what they’re capable of. We have not put together tomorrow’s practice plan. Both guys get a lot of reps, that’s just the nature of it. But opening [the QB battle] back up, who knows what that even means, but we’ll get a feel and I have not made that decision as we sit here today."

Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback AJ Hill tosses the football on the sideline during pregame against Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2026. | Nilsen Roman, Hogs on SI Images

Jackson played the entirety of Arkansas' season-opener against North Alabama and started against Utah, though Hill played in the fourth quarter against the Utes with Arkansas trailing 43-3 and led the Hogs on their lone touchdown drive of the night.

Jackson also got the start against Georgia, though it was apparently planned that he and Hill would come in and out of the game after two possessions.

If the Razorbacks don't have a QB1 solidly in place by the time they have to travel to College Station to play No. 23 Texas A&M on Oct. 3, Arkansas' offense could get messier than it already is.

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