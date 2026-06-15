Georgia vs. Oklahoma Prediction, Odds for Men's College World Series Double Elimination Round

Oklahoma's improbable postseason run continues on Monday night. They blanked Alabama in the first round, beating them by a score of 9-0. They'll now face Georgia in the second round, who's fresh off a 7-1 victory against Texas.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for tonight's game.

Georgia vs. Oklahoma Odds and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Run Line

Georgia -2.5 (-115)

Oklahoma +2.5 (-111)

Moneyline

Georgia -260

Oklahoma +196

Total

OVER 12.5 (+102)

UNDER 12.5 (-130)

Georgia vs. Oklahoma Probable Pitchers

Georgia: Caden Aoki, RHP (9-1, 4.04 ERA)

Oklahoma: Xander Mercurius, RHP (0-0, 5.82 ERA)

Georgia vs. Oklahoma How to Watch

Date: Monday, June 15

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Charles Schwab Field

How to Watch (TV): ESPN

Georgia record: 52-12

Oklahoma record: 39-22

Georgia's Path to the College World Series

Georgia finished the regular season as the No. 3-ranked team in the country and in first place in the SEC with a 23-7 conference record. They capped off their impressive conference season by winning the SEC Tournament, stringing together wins against Mississippi State, Florida, and Arkansas. They went 3-0 in the Athens Regional and defeated Mississippi State again in two straight games in the Super Regional. They beat Texas 7-1 in the first round.

Oklahoma's Path to the College World Series

Oklahoma was in the bottom half of the SEC standings in the regular season, sporting a 14-16 conference record. The Sooners were one-and-done in the SEC Tournament as well, losing to LSU in the first round. They then caught fire at the right time, winning the Atlanta Region by upsetting the No. 2-ranked team in the country, Georgia Tech, in back-to-back games. Oklahoma then beat No. 13-ranked Kansas in back-to-back games in the Super Regional to earn itself a spot in the College World Series. The Sooners upset Alabama 9-0 in the first round.

Georgia vs. Oklahoma Prediction and Best Bet

Oklahoma is going to be in a tough spot in this game. Not only are they starting a freshman pitcher with a 5.82 ERA, but now they have to face a red-hot Georgia offense that has a batting average of .326.

The Sooners can contend when they have their top pitcher on the mound or when they're facing an overrated offense like Alabama's, but the Bulldogs have the underlying metrics to back up their record.

I'm going to bet on Georgia to run away with this one.

Pick: Georgia -2.5 (-115) via FanDuel

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