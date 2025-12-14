Silverfield targets veteran SEC coach to lead Razorbacks' defensive line

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — As new Arkansas Razorbacks coach Ryan Silverfield continues to build his first coaching staff, stringing quite an impressive list of hires over the past couple of weeks.

Silverfield is targeting Tennessee Volunteers defensive line coach Marion Hobby, according to CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz.

The potential addition of Hobby would bring a seasoned teacher of defensive line fundamentals aboard with extensive experience across the NFL and power conference programs such as Ole Miss, Tennessee, Clemson and Duke.

Hobby, a former NFL defensive lineman and long-time assistant coach, has made several NFL coaching stops with the New Orleans Saints, Cincinnati Bengals, Miami Dolphins, and Jacksonville Jaguars dating back to 2006.

His resume includes a national championship as co-defensive coordinator at Clemson in 2016. Just this year with the Volunteers, Hobby's defensive front recorded 38 sacks (T-No. 5 FBS) and 82 tackles for loss (No. 13 FBS).

Tennessee's pressure allowed its secondary to pick off 10 passes, which was tied for No. 11 nationally.

Arkansas is looking to get back on the right track defensively, but did improve down the stretch with minor scheme changes following the dismissal of former coach Sam Pittman, defensive coordinator Travis Williams and line coach Deke Adams.

It certainly helps the Razorbacks case for improvement as star edge rusher Quincy Rhode is expected to return after recording eight sacks in 2025. He led the team, finished No. 3 among SEC defenders and No. 10 nationally in the category.

The Razorbacks also return freshman defensive lineman Kevin Oatis next season after he announced Friday night that he was "all in" for Silverfield. He was rated a 4-star out of high school and ranked among the top 15 at his position out of Hattiesburg, Mississippi and is expected to be an intergal piece to Arkansas' defensive line in 2026.

That breadth of experience signals to Arkansas a potential upgrade in position-specific technique, edge-rush training, and situational pressure concepts.

Recruiting also stands as a major part of Hobby’s projected impact. As a former SEC player, he was a First-Team All-SEC defensive lineman at Tennessee. He possesses regional ties in pivotal recruiting pipelines across the South and his NFL pedigree and college success speaks for itself.

While Arkansas has not publicly confirmed an offer to Hobby, multiple industry sources suggest conversations remain active. Should he accept the role, it would represent a significant external hire for a Razorbacks staff positioning itself for a competitive SEC rebuild.

Arkansas coaching staff as of Dec. 13

Head Coach Ryan Silverfield

Offensive Coordinator Tim Cramsey, previously at Memphis

Defensive Coordinator Ron Roberts, previously at Florida

Special Teams Coordinator: Chad Lunsford, previously at Auburn

Running Backs: David Johnson, previously at Florida State

Wide Receivers: Larry Smith, previously at Memphis

Tight Ends: Morgan Turner

Offensive Line: Marcus Johnson, previously at Ohio State

Offensive line: Jeff Myers, previously at Memphis

Defensive line: Marion Hobby, previously at Tennessee*

Defensive backs: Deron Wilson, previously at Florida

Defensive backs: TJ Rushing, previously at Auburn

Safeties: CJ Wiliford, previously at Georgia State

General Manager: Gaizka Crowley, previously at Arizona

S&C: Noah Franklin, previously at Memphis

