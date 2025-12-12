Jets vs. Jaguars Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 15 (Can Jacksonville Cover?)
The Indianapolis Colts were one of several teams that got bumped from the top spot in their division over the weekend and the AFC South race is shaping up to be a battle between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Houston Texans. Jacksonville will look to solidify its hold on the top spot by beating the New York Jets on Sunday and will enter the matchup as a massive 12.5-point favorite.
The Jaguars haven’t lost since they fell to the Texans a month ago. Their defense has given up just 13.0 points per contest during that span. That doesn’t bode well for the Jets, who rank 29th in points per game (17.2) and are 1-4 on the road this season. Will Jacksonville walk its way to 10-4?
Here’s our score prediction for the matchup ahead of kickoff.
Jets vs. Jaguars Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Jets: +12.5 (-112)
- Jaguars: -12.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Jets: +470
- Jaguars: -360
Total
- 41.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Jacksonville is 8-4-1 against the spread this year and has covered in four straight contests. New York has covered in four of its five road games.
Jets vs. Jaguars Final Score Prediction
New York has been one of the NFL’s least productive offensive teams all year and injuries could lower its ceiling even more in Week 15. Tyrod Taylor and Justin Fields are questionable and it’s still unclear whether Garrett Wilson will return from the IR for this matchup.
Jacksonville boasts the NFL’s top run defense and will likely stifle Breece Hall if he’s the Jets’ only legitimate offensive threat. His outlook doesn’t seem strong if there’s no passing attack for the Jaguars to worry about.
New York has been impressive against the spread on the road this year but is running out of steam down the home stretch.
Final Score Prediction: Jaguars 27, Jets 13
