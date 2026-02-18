Silverfield Updates Razorbacks' Quarterback Battle Before Spring Practice

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — If there was one thing Arkansas did well was signing a very talented quarterback room for first-year coach Ryan Silverfield.

While none of them have even half a season of run at the SEC level let alone against FBS competition, the Razorbacks' coaching staff has some catching up to do in that department.

Silverfield met with the media for the first time since his introductory press conference to discuss a variety of topics and one of those was an update on the quarterback battle going into spring practice.

Redshirt sophomore quarterback KJ Jackson saw extensive action against the Texas Longhorns in the second half, which in turn earned him the start against Missouri in the season finale.

He completed 27-of-46 passes for 332 yards, two touchdowns along with eight carries for 31 yards and another score on the ground in that stretch.

His only turnover was on a strip sack by the Longhorns' Colin Simmons that was ultimately returned 52 yards for a defensive touchdown by Liona Lefau.

Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback KJ Jackson during preseason practices at the indoor center in Fayetteville, Ark. | Andy Hodges-allHOGS Images

Even though Jackson's play might've inspired Silverfield upon his arrival, he and offensive coordinator Tim Crasmey decided to stock the quarterback room with another talented arm in Memphis transfer A.J. HIll.

The 6-foot-4, 230 passer is a threat to run on occasion, but has a big arm capable of breaking defenses over the top. While he ended up redshirting after playing in just two games last season, Hill still completed 19-of-32 passes for 223 yards, one touchdown and an interception as a freshman.

On paper, the quarterback room appears to be stocked well as media and fans alike are curious who will come out with the starting gig. But even Silverfield is far from calling the race yet, and it's likely going to be awhile before it is over.

“I don't sit here and say, ‘Hey, by the spring game, we're going to announce a starter,’” Silverfield said Tuesday. “Now, if someone has separated themselves [by a wide margin], maybe that's a different story. But I believe this thing is going to go all the way through August, and that's not a bad thing. I've dealt with that before.”

That's certainly not coach speak. Silverfield wasn't too sure about what he had last season with transfer quarterback Brendon Lewis at Memphis either.

After losing star quarterback Seth Henigan, there was going to be some growing pains but the Tigers' offense stayed afloat finishing No. 35 nationally in total offense at nearly 412 yards per game.

“The good news is, even though none of them are overly experienced Power Four quarterbacks, we've got great faith in what they're capable of doing,” Silverfield said. “We believe they can all be legit Power Four starters and [the] ability to win a lot of SEC football games. [We’re] excited about who they are, what they're about, the way they're learning the scheme, the way they're going about their work, so quite excited about that room.”

The formula to labeling either Jackson or Hill as Arkansas' starter isn't a precise science. Both quarterbacks will be put through the ringer to see how each of them respond against adversity, chemistry with teammates and how quick they can process and execute Cramsey's high-octane pro-style offense.

Quarterback AJ Hill (3) looks to throw the ball during a Memphis Tigers football spring game between the blue and gray team on Saturday, April 26, 2025 at Simmons Liberty Bank Stadium in Memphis, Tenn. | Stu Boyd II-The Commercial Appeal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"A quarterback competition, quarterback controversy, whatever you want to call it, is an all-day, everyday evaluation of who those guys are," Cramsey said during Tuesday's media availability. "That competition is going to be going on for a long time. We won't have an answer until the middle of fall camp, or really, maybe even as we approach closer to the first game.

Sometimes 15 practices in a controlled setting won't separate them, but it's all about the work done off the field that will set them apart from each other. Cramsey's offensive staff isn't going to move quickly either. They want each of them to learn from mistakes, build off each good rep, good practice and continue to stack days.

Each quarterback must understand that they're held accountable to the standard Silverfield set when he was introduced as coach.

"We're going to let those guys have good days. We'll let them have bad days. We're going to see how they react to certain situations and scrimmages. We'll see if [Silverfield] wants to take a [no-contact] jersey off and let them play real football because that's when you really find out who your guy is. And then we've got to know who our guy is prior to going into Week 1."

Ultimately, Arkansas’ quarterback decision won’t be made on highlight throws alone, but on consistency, command and composure when adversity hits.

Silverfield and Cramsey are looking for the player who can protect the football, elevate those around him and handle the mental grind of an SEC schedule.

With limited Power Four experience in the room, patience may be necessary, but competition should sharpen whichever arm emerges. For now, the battle remains open, and how each quarterback handles the months ahead will determine who leads the Razorbacks into Week 1.

Hogs Feed