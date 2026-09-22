Silverfield Won't Make Excuses, But UA Administration Can't Ignore Its Football Problem

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — This is a problem rooted much deeper than any single coach, player, staff member or even a janitor.

The Razorbacks' football program is in trouble, and there was no better example than Monday's revelation of just how far Arkansas trails its SEC competitors financially despite football and men's basketball receiving the largest shares of the department's resources.

First-year coach Ryan Silverfield inherited a problem, and it was previously known that his Razorbacks program would struggle. That's going light on the inferred argument that he was sold a spoiled bag of goods upon taking the job last November.

In the midst of 12 straight losses to Power Conference teams dating back to Week 2 last season, Arkansas is looking to get over the hump against a Tulsa team that beat Oklahoma State, which is also the team that defeated then No. 6 Oregon.

Arkansas Razorbacks coach Ryan Silverfield speaks with general manager Gaizka Crowley after his team lost 45-17 to No. 2 Georgia at CommunityAmerica Razorback Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2026. | Nilsen Roman, Hogs on SI Images

What does that mean for the underfunded Hogs? You guessed it, Silverfield isn't letting that be an excuse for the 1-2 start to the season.

"I like our roster," Silverfield said on Monday. "I like the young men we have, and we're going to go out there and fight and compete."

If that statement sounds familiar, it should, because former coach Sam Pittman alluded to the same thing. It's certainly easy to sell that when the team is losing by one score, but it's another when a team doesn't even appear to be playing in the same zip code as its opponent.

Now, that changed Saturday, because it was apparent that Arkansas' give a hoot was restored, and the team seemed to be playing with more pride against a Georgia Bulldogs team expected to compete for a national championship.

"Are we going to continue to work to improve our resources here at the University of Arkansas? Absolutely," Silverfield continued. "I knew this job was not going to be easy, we talked about it when I first got here. There’s a reason why we’ve won one Power Four home game in the last three years, but it’s my job to fix that.

"And I make no doubts, no excuses, no explanations. We will get this fixed and we will get it turned around in the right direction, because we have a bunch of guys that believe and they’re going to keep fighting. And our job is to continue to improve the resources, to better give ourselves opportunity each and every time we take the field."

How in the world Arkansas allowed its once proud football program to creep into the depths of college football purgatory is one of the toughest things to understand. When people think about the Natural State, Walmart certainly comes to mind.

However, there's some Play-Doh fighting going on that's led to both sides being separated by what seems as wide as the San Andreas Fault. Should that rip in the fabric ever be sewed back together, the Razorbacks' football program could find its way back among its competitors in the SEC.

@RazorbackFB lost its 12th straight game to an FBS opponent on Saturday, and attention has turned to its last-place rank in SEC football roster spending.



I went through eight years of Arkansas' NCAA financial filings (FY2018–FY2025) to see how it got there. 🧵 pic.twitter.com/ubrdlmJq9N — NILnomics (@NILnomics) September 21, 2026

But those kindergarten apologies have to be confessed first before any type of reconciliation process can begin. Whether that's one month or five years down the road, Arkansas can't afford for a relationship with one of the state's largest potential benefactors to remain fractured.

If the funds are truly there, like the NILnomics report states, then there's surely no reason to wait around. Just taking a deep dive and shifting around funds to make the football program more competitive and remain profitable at the same time is worth more than at any other time in program history.

Silverfield can be held responsible for what happens between the white lines. He has far less control over the financial backing it'll take to make Arkansas competitive again.

However, the administration should be held equally accountable for whether he's given a fighting chance to do it.

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