Arkansas Athletic Director Hunter Yurachek may be the most reviled man in Arkansas right now. Last week, fans encouraged one another to skip the Georgia game or to show up wearing paper bags as headgear. The target of their frustration has been Yurachek, who has overseen a 36–61 record overall and 14–52 record in the SEC for the football team under his leadership.

Now, Yurachek is out of the loop on the Board of Trustees' upcoming meeting concerning his performance. Many as speculating Yurachek's exit sooner rather than later.

At least Jeff Long knew about the BoT meeting prior to his ouster. https://t.co/4zHEZ5oS18 — Arkansas Razorbacks on SI (@RazorbacksOnSI) September 21, 2026

The Hogs have started the season sloppily. The team struggled to pull away from the FCS University of North Alabama Lions to open Ryan Silverfield's tenure as head Hog. Utah and Georgia put belt to behind and the Tulsa Golden Hurricane await after an impressive start to the season, knocking off Oklahoma State in their debut.

The fans are fed up. But is their ire directed at the right people? Where is the scrutiny for General Manager Gaizka Crowley?

"There's plenty of players out there," Crowley told Adam Breneman in April. "It's about the one's you get. It's not about the one's you don't get."

Maybe it should be about the one's Crowley didn't get that Razorbacks fans should take note of because the ones he did get don't seem to fit the team as well as fans were led to believe.

Chris Marshall has been a difference maker, but his elite physical tools make him an easy evaluation. So, what is the rhyme and reason behind Crowley's approach to roster-building?

“We use a ton of data," Crowley said. "We are a verified metrics team. For us, track times, measurables, now getting into the in-game miles-per-hour stuff.”

Crowley is an analytics guy. He started as a high school football coach in Florida before joining a roster analytics firm called XOS Digital (now Catapult). From there, he had stints at UNLV, Western Michigan and Arizona.

The thing about data is that it's useless if you don't know how to interpret it. I don't know what Crowley saw when creating this roster, but it looks bereft of talent.

A common criticism of Yurachek is that he isn't contributing enough in the fundraising column to help the Razorbacks succeed.

NILnomics released a report examining the budget across the athletic department and found a massive increase to basketball's budget began as Head Basketball Coach John Calipari's contract hits the books this year. Football received a much more modest increase to its budget.

@RazorbackFB lost its 12th straight game to an FBS opponent on Saturday, and attention has turned to its last-place rank in SEC football roster spending.



I went through eight years of Arkansas' NCAA financial filings (FY2018–FY2025) to see how it got there. 🧵 pic.twitter.com/ubrdlmJq9N — NILnomics (@NILnomics) September 21, 2026

Arkansas now just edges Kentucky for the largest basketball budget as a share of the athletics budget. The percentage of the NIL budget going to football is the third-highest in the SEC, the only team to be top-three in both.

Razorbacks' athletics spending is an anomaly for its concentration on two sports. Of course, the budget is at the bottom of the SEC, according to The Athletic's analysis. But the percentage reflects commitment, if not a failure to fundraise.

At least this explains why Calipari has been such a vehement defender of Yurachek amid the media storm.

So, why does the team look and feel less talented than teams who spend significantly less? There's a legitimate chance the Razorbacks don't know what to do with the data they're gathering. Crowley and company need to find value on the recruiting trail and via the portal to return the Razorbacks to competitiveness.

Even if the Board of Trustees focuses more of its efforts on the football budget, it's unlikely to launch the budget into the top half of the SEC. Arkansas needs to find diamonds in the rough.

”It's always the production versus the projection," Crowley said. "What we do is talk about what do we need. If you're looking at the tight end room, and you've got two borderline starters coming back, maybe you can take a gamble on a higher-upside kid whose production is not quite there."

Will the Razorbacks double down on Yurachek? Will Crowley's roster bets begin to pay off?

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