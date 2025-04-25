There shouldn't be any doubts left about Razorbacks' backup QB
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Right now there's probably not much realistic competition for Arkansas' No. 2 quarterback behind Taylen Green.
Oh, there will likely be coaches talking about the competition for the backup spot between KJ Jackson and Trever Jackson with maybe Greyson Wilson developing quickly. We'll find out if either one can get seriously into the conversation.
The situation changed when Madden Iamaleav apparently joined the Razorbacks for some spring practices. After spending roughly four months under offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino he left.
Now the situation is fans have to hold their breaths when Green takes off running. Maybe it would work out, maybe not but it's a scenario no one is comfortable thinking about.
" [Trevor] comes here and fits exactly what we were looking for," Pittman said this week. "When we lost Madden, I think he was in there vying for the three-spot and all that. Trever will come up and be able to do that and continue to get better and press KJ and be a player for us in either the near future or future that could be a really good player for us."
That's hope talking because he doesn't really know. Petrino doesn't, either, Jackson is the only one that's played against an SEC opponent. Until they see that nobody will know.
"The biggest thing that you have to do on a backup quarterback is really know what they can do," Petrino said earlier this spring. "Then you limit what you practice and you just try to get really good at what it is that you're good at.
"That was the one thing that I knew last year is what Malachi's strengths were and what he was really good at what he could excel at and make plays doing. When he came in the game that's all we did."
If you were counting on a repeat of last year's performance by Malachi Singleton to down Tennessee, there's a couple of things to remember. As that quote shows above, the coaches knew what they had with Singleton.
Plus the Vols' defense let them score on that last drive so they could try and win the game closer to the end. That didn't work out because the Razorbacks' defense stiffened and Nico Iamaleava ran out of bounds on the last play of the game.
On the bright side, there will some interest in looking at the backup quarterbacks when fall practice starts. That could be interesting.