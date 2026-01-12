Three-and-out: Grading Ryan Silverfield's first roster build with Hogs

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Arkansas Razorbacks have assembled a quality transfer portal class to go along with its crop of true freshmen going into a new era of the program.

At this point, things are mostly positive across social media platforms in support of new coach Ryan Silverfield thanks largely to his success assembling what appears to be a quality SEC roster on paper.

Here's a three-and-out look at what he's bringing in and what else needs to be done to complete his inaugural team.

Arkansas Razorbacks coach Ryan Silverfield in first day on the job at the Smith Center in Fayetteville, Ark. | Arkansas Communications

Transfer Portal Ranking

The Razorbacks' portal class so far can be considered one of the best in the country, but in need of quite a few more pieces at the same time. Of course, defensive end could use a few more proven commodities to rush quarterbacks, but overall it's a solid group of individuals.

Arkansas currently sits at No. 18 nationally with an average player rating of 86.29, according to 247Sports. That's a number that can be skewed based off the sheer amount of players required to rebuild a roster in need of a makeover.

Evaluating the 10 best portal commits shows the Razorbacks would rank near the Top 10 nationally with an average player ranking of 88.20.

• OL Bryant Williams, 93.00

• LB Khmori House, 90.00

• DB Jahiem Johnson, 90.00

• OT Terence Roberson, 87.00

• DL Hunter Osbourne, 87.00

• QB AJ Hill, 87.00

• WR Chris Marshall, 87.00

• LB Phoenix Jackson, 87.00

• DB Braydon Lee, 87.00

• DB Christian Harrison, 87.00

North Carolina Tar Heels linebacker Khmori House (7)) during the first quarter against the Charlotte 49ers at Jerry Richardson Stadium. | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Offensively, Arkansas was one of the best stat padding units in the nation despite going 2-10 overall and winless in the SEC. Quality evaluations by the previous coaching staff such as turning senior transfer Mike Washington from a depth piece on a Mountain West team to one of the best tailbacks in the SEC was a great story.

In this cycle, Silverfield's staff desperately needed to infiltrate the roster with plenty of defensive depth most notably on the back end. Three of the 10 best transfer additions are in the secondary in Jahiem Johnson, Braydon Lee and Christian Harrison, who had a combined seven interceptions in 2025.

Don't forget about the addition of Maryland's La'Khi Roland who forced three interceptions this season along with a pick six. Arkansas was in need of playmakers and depth and the staff did just that in the portal.

Skill Players Vision

As for the offense, there is a noticeable shift from a total RPO offensive identity to pro-style philosphy given the type of players Arkansas has brought in through the portal.

Silverfield said it himself when he was hired that he isn't afraid to work with the type of players already in place despite his preference to offensive style. He returns KJ Jackson for his redshirt sophomore season, but also brings in talented pocket passer A.J. Hill, a former Memphis quarterback who was a Top 150 prospect in the 2025 recruiting cycle.

On paper, his rushing attack appears to be a versatile one with big bruiser Braylen Russell along with scatback Cam Settles announcing their returns. Transfers Sutton Smith and Jasper Parker can complement each other perfectly.

Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback Taylen Green during pregame warmups against the Alabama A&M Bulldogs at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Ark. | Nilsen Roman-allHOGS Images

Smith has shown the ability to be a speedster at 5-foot-8, 185 pounds after compiling over 1,000 all-purpose yards and eight touchdowns. Parker played in a zone read offense at Michigan this season, but was a quality between the tackles runner at Shaw High School in Marrero, Louisiana.

As for the wide receiver room, Arkansas has plenty of size, speed and potential to have a quality passing attack. CJ Brown returns as the team's leading receiver, Ismael Cisse is expected back as a possession option and Antonio (A.J.) Jordan has plenty of talent and comes from the bottomless football talent pit that is Warren High School.

Transfers Jamari Hawkins, Donovan Faupel and Chris Marshall give the Razorbacks a trio of pass catchers with various skillsets capable of making an immediate impact in the passing game.

Grading Silverfield

With the top portion of his class ranking in the Top 10 off average rating alone, it's reasonable to give him at least a B- through nine days of the portal. The Razorbacks could use a few more quality defensive linemen, maybe two edge rushers and one more defensive tackle, to round out the unit.

There are deficiencies at tight end with only three players expected to be on the roster in Jaden Platt, Gavin Garretson and Boston College transfer Ty Lockwood.

While linebacker has been targeted heavily in the portal to this point with three additions ranked in the Top 30, at least one more commitment would do this class well from a numbers perspective. Out of the Top 75 ranked linebackers by 247Sports, 21 remain uncommitted.

