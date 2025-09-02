Three keys for Razorbacks against Arkansas State to avoid stunning upset
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas and Arkansas State will meet for the first time on the football field for the first time Saturday afternoon in Little Rock.
While the Razorbacks are heavily favored to win this game they better expect to get the best shot from Arkansas State. This is a game Arkansas State fans have pleaded to get for many years.
Here's three keys for Arkansas to leave War Memorial Stadium with a win.
Hit Arkansas State in Face Early
Knowing the Razorbacks will get Arkansas State's best shot they have to be prepared to hit back early and often. The Razorbacks can't let Arkansas State hang around and make it a four-quarter game.
The longer Arkansas State hangs around the more their fans believe they can win and doubt starts creeping into the minds of Arkansas players and fans. This will be Arkansas State's Super Bowl. Sam Pittman is very aware of the threat Arkansas State poses.
"Certainly we’re the ones with the pressure on us," Pittman said. "I wouldn’t think that they would have it. That’s the reason, I’m assuming, it’s the first time we’ve ever played.
“Most of the time it would be our decision whether to play that game or not. Certainly we have high respect for their program. I don’t think there’s a ton of Arkansas kids, to be totally honest, on their team nor on ours. So I think the rivalry goes from it’s the first game and the fans.
“We certainly understand the importance of the game. It’s closer to Jonesboro to Little Rock is than we are. I hope it’s packed and it’s exciting and it’s the state playing each other. It think we’ve only played another in-state team maybe three times. Maybe 1934, I think we played, and ’43 maybe.
“Those have all been since I’ve been the head coach. Certainly Arkansas State’s a different story and certainly a lot better football team, with all due respect, than the other guys we’ve played in the state.
I’m excited about it. I’m excited to get this game, as it’s the first time we’ve ever played, and I’m glad I’m going to be part of the history of that."
Win the Turnover Battle
This is true every time Arkansas steps onto the football field.
Last season they only won one game when they lost the turnover battle. Arkansas' offense did a very good job of not turning the ball over in the 52-7 win over Alabama A&M. Quarterback Taylen Green threw nine interceptions in 2024 and also lost some fumbles. An emphasis in preseason was to eliminate those mistakes.
"I feel like it looked good, but at the same time, it can always get better," Green said of protecting the football. "Definitely, like Cam (Ball) says, when the defense gives us that opportunity and that ball back, we got to make the most of it. Likewise, I got a responsibility, I touch the ball every single play and I have to make the right play every single down, every single play.
“That's what Coach (Bobby) Petrino holds me to and that standard. And that's what he tells [me] like, don't shy away from. Always keep that in mind those situations and know down and distance. That's the thing I'm big on this year, learning from last year."
Ball is a standout defensive tackle and he knows the defense has to do a better job this season of creating turnovers.
"It's very important. It's a high emphasis," Ball said. "We emphasize that on day one of fall camp because I want to say two, three years ago, we led the country in defensive touchdowns. So we want to get back to that mojo.
“It was kind of a step down last year, but we want to get back to takeaways because we know the takeaways is going to help our offense and [if] we get the ball to our offense more, they're going to do a whole lot of scoring. A whole lot of scoring. It works as one, so we just want to help out the offense any way we can."
Defense Control Jaylen Raynor
The Arkansas defense has to do an outstanding job of controlling Arkansas State quarterback Jaylen Raynor.
In the 42-24 win over Southeast Missouri, Raynor completed 26 of 32 passes for 345 yards and three touchdowns. He added 17 yards on the ground. Pittman is aware he wasn't sacked in the opener.
"Playing Arkansas State, very talented, a lot of speed," Pittman said. "A very talented quarterback. A guy that, he maybe could have sacked Saturday four or five times and never got sacked.
“He got out of it. It wasn’t one guy he made miss, it was several. And then he would make a play off of that. So Raynor, he’s a really good quarterback. They’ve got speed. They like to get the ball on the edge, whether it be throwing or running. They have a little option package as well."
The Razorbacks and Red Wolves will kickoff in what very likely could be the last Hogs' game played at War Memorial Stadium at 4:15 p.m. Saturday. The game will be televised only streaming on ESPN+/SECN+.