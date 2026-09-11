Three Keys to The Razorbacks Upsetting Utah in Week Two

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Arkansas Razorbacks are playing in what could end up being one of the most pivotal games for a first-year coach in Week Two.

Coach Ryan Silverfield is taking his team to Salt Lake City and Rice-Eccles Stadium to take on a ranked Utah team that is also led by a first-year coach in Morgan Scalley. However, the circumstances each of them inherited are on total opposite ends of the spectrum.

A win for Arkansas would do wonders for how fans view the program with some early progress going into the SEC opener at home against Georgia. However, a loss — in disappointing fashion — would do his tenure no favors and make for a long season ahead.

One of the reason for such pessimism from the Arkansas side of things is because their fanbase has seen it all play out like this before. They're ready to support a winning program, but it's going to take more than just playing lights out to get it done.

It's going to take getting inside the head of a team that's conditioned to do nothing but win.

“When I took this thing over, every head coach says, ‘Hey, we want to implement our culture. We want to do it,’” Silverfield said Wednesday night during his weekly radio show. “Well, they've had a pretty damn good culture at that place. You go back to the years of Urban Meyer, then to the last coach that just left, quote unquote retirement, then went to Michigan, and now they keep it within the family. That's how you build and keep and create a culture.

“We hope that 19 years from now we're sitting up here in my second-to-last year before I retire after 20 years here, and we're talking about the culture that we built. We'll reflect all the way back on this radio show … every year it should improve, and that's the sustainability that they've been able to [achieve].”

But.

Oh yes, there is always that one but because Utah's defense showed some things last week that if Arkansas can clear things up on the offensive side of the football, limit turnovers and establish that disciplined "ALL IN" style that Silverfield has preached all offseason, the Razorbacks could certainly pull off a surprising road upset Saturday night.

Here are the keys to Arkansas pulling off an unexpected road win at Utah.

Arkansas Razorbacks running back Braylen Russell (0) scores a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the North Alabama Lions at Razorback Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Control The Run Game

Last week, Utah kicked things into gear midway through the second quarter against Idaho and tallied 364 rushing yards and four touchdowns.

On the other hand, the Razorbacks were able to control North Alabama's run game for the most part by allowing just 40 yards and two scores.

The one glaring issue was how Arkansas lacked in establishig its own run game, not even clearing the 150-yard mark with Sutton Smith and Braylen Russell receiving the lion's share of the attempts. If the Razorbacks have a single prayer going into the week, it's going to start up front with an offensive line that couldn't establish itself in run blocking or pass protection schemes.

Unless Arkansas challenges itself to improve in a matter of seven days going up against a versatile group of Utah defensive linemen, it could end up being a long night without establishing itself at the line of scrimmage.

The Utes have faults of their own defensively given Idaho was able to find running lanes to blast through midway through the first half. If Arkansas can identify those lapses, string together a couple of long scoring drives, that'll go a long way to keeping the Razorbacks within striking distance of beating their first ranked opponent on the road in a decade (TCU, 2016).

Arkansas Razorbacks nickelback Khmori House celebrates after making tackle of North Alabama quarterback Destin Wade. | Nilsen Roman

Gradual Improvement in Secondary

There was pleasant surprise for the Arkansas defense on Saturday and that's how well the defensive backs played in coverage. Of course they were going up against former Power Conference quarterback transfer Destin Wade, but the Razorbacks kept explosive plays to a minimum.

Outside of the 59-yard scamper by UNA receiver Xavier Johnson when cornerback D.J. Hariston fell down just seconds after the snap, the Hogs gave up just 54 yards through the air. Not too bad for a group made up of 21 new faces.

They'll be tested a bit more on the outside Saturday when lining up against Utah's Braden Pegan, a transfer from Utah State, who caught four passes for 81 yards and one touchdown against Idaho. At 6-foot-4, 215 pounds, he will be a challenge to defend on the outside for Arkansas starting cornerback Joker Johnson.

The former Tulane transfer was one of the best defensive backs in the country last season, and considered a top transfer this offseason after picking off four passes, which led the Green Wave in 2025. If the Razorbacks find a way to slow him down, it'll make slowing down the Utah rushing attack that much easier.

Arkansas Razorback linebackers Ben Bogle (left) and Phoenix Jackson (right) talk during timeout at CommunityAmerica Razorback Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2026. | Nilsen Roman

Linebackers Must Remain Disciplined

The Razorbacks troop of linebackers might be the most underrated part of the roster after a succesful Week One. Between Brad Shaw and a trio of transfers in Phoenix Jackson, Ja'Quavion Smith and Ben Bogle, the team appears to be in a good spot moving forward.

Keeping the linebackers fresh and rotated throughout this game will be key because Utah is very capable of extending drives and taking time off the clock with its physical rushing attack.

One of the biggest parts of defending the Utes' offense is remaining disciplined throughout the game by making open field tackles, stringing plays to the sideline and getting a push up front that opens up holes for the linebackers to generate negative plays.

"Bradley Shaw has probably played the most SEC football," Silverfield said. [Ja'Quavion Smith] did some nice things, obviously, in his first time playing at the Division I level. And then Bogle’s played some football. But it was an opportunity to go out there and he just got into a rhythm. He did a really nice job, especially taking things to the perimeter and seeing what was going on.

"[Bogle] does a great job of studying the film. We’ll see. Phoenix Jackson also got a good amount of reps in there. So we’ll see how that rotation looks. A lot of it depends on how those first two guys are doing, if we need to get them in and out. It was good to see him making plays. It also gives you confidence that if he goes in, he’s going to do what he needs to do."

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