Arkansas Razorbacks vs. Utah Utes: Odds, Prediction, TV Channel, Kickoff Time

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Arkansas Razorbacks prepare for the first road game and ranked opponent of the Ryan Silverfield in what will be a pivotal point early on in his tenure.

While it's not completely fair to claim this game will make or break the 2026 season before even gets going, but it's truthfully one of the biggest game for this program in quite a few years.

On the surface, this is a clash between two first-year head coaches in Ryan Silverfield and Morgan Scalley, but they're each on polar opposite ends of the spectrum.

For SIlverfield, he inherits a program that needed a complete gut and rebrand following an inconsistent six year tenure under former coach Sam Pittman.

Scalley has been a part of the Utes program for his entire adult life, joining the team as a player in 2001-2004 before joining as a member of the support staff in 2006. From a role as an administrative assistant to lowly graduate assistant who worked his way up to defensive coordinator, Scally bleeds Utah Red and as the great Paul Harvey would say, "And now you know the rest of the story."

Utah Utes head coach Morgan Scalley watches his players warm up before their game against the Idaho Vandals at Rice-Eccles Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Game Information

Arkansas vs. Utah Utes

Kickoff Time: 9:15 p.m. CT

Venue: Rice-Eccles Stadium, Salt Lake City, Utah

TV Channel: ESPN

Radio: Arkansas Razorbacks Sports Network

Series Record: First Meeting

Betting: Utah (-12.5), O/u: 55.5 total points (FanDuel)

What ESPN Thinks

This game is beginning to trend in the opposite direction for the Razorbacks from a betting standpoint and projections from ESPN's Football Power Index model. Arkansas now has just an 18.2% chance of strolling into Rice-Eccles Stadium and coming away with a victory.

Some of that pessimism stems from Arkansas' lack of superioroity on offense against North Alabama where the Razorbacks failed to generate a push along the offensive line against an FCS front. Silverfield all but hit the reset button during pracice this week, and is hoping he pushed the right buttons to have more success at Utah this weekend.

Utah slides in at No. 24 in ESPN's FPI rankings and have a projected overall record of 9-3 through Week One of the college football season. Scalley's team has a 1.5% chance to win out, 93.1% chance of reaching the six win threshold, 10.5% chance to win the Big 12, and 16.5% chance of making the College Football Playoff.

The FPI dropped Arkansas 13 spots to No. 60 this week after its 31-14 victory over UNA with a projected overall record of 4-8. Now, Arkansas' chances of winning out are extremely slim at 0%, according to ESPN, but do have a 12.8% chance of reaching six regular season victories, but just a 0.4% chance of making the College Football Playoff.

Arkansas Razorbacks wide receiver Jelani Watkins looks for running room against North Alabama on Sept. 5, 2026. | Nilsen Roman

ESPN FPI (SEC) Rankings

1. Texas

2. Georgia

3. LSU

4. Alabama

5. Texas A&M

6. Oklahoma

7. South Carolina

8. Ole Miss

9. Florida

10. Tennessee

11. Auburn

12. Missouri

13. Mississippi State

14. Vanderbilt

15. Kentucky

16. Arkansas

What Utah Coach Is Saying

One of the many notes Scalley jotted down was Arkansas' size along both lines with each starting offensive lineman weighing in north of 300 pounds. Even along the defensive line, there are several on the interior who remain twitchy at 290 pounds, who could cause protection issues for a Utah offensive front looking to gel this week.

“They’re big, big up front,” Scalley said. “That’s again going to be the challenge, that battle up front, both on the offensive and defensive sides. We know that we’re going to see an upgrade in talent. But the preparation has to be the same.”

From a complete vanilla base package against the Lions in Week One, Arkansas was still able to get pressure the backfield, which is an area of concern for Scalley.

“We’d like to definitely take those hits off of [Devon Dampier]," Scalley said. “We don’t want him getting hit as much as he was getting hit early in that game. We’ll settle in on a starting five this week that hopefully can last us throughout the game."

One area he does have a positive takeaway following the home victory over Idaho is how many playmakers he has on the offensive side of things.

It's pick your poison for a rebranded Razorback defense trying to stop running back Wayshawn Parker, backup quarterback (utility man) Byrd Ficklin, wide receiver Braden Pegan, LaMarcus Ball and more who helped roll up 66 points and 636 yards of offense.

“The biggest thing was the amount of guys that were involved in the offense,” Scalley said. “That can create issues when you’re scheming for an offense. Who are their guys? Who do we need to take care of? When you’ve got that many guys getting the ball, it can be a tough one. If you don’t have that physical run game, it won’t matter. It starts up front, and then everything else is basically what a defense is trying to do to you.”

Emergence of depth along the defensive line for Utah could cause problems for an Arkansas offensive line that was on skates against North Alabama.

While Utah logged just one sack last week, Scalley still likes what he saw from a pressure standpoint as Karson Kaufusi, Jireh Moe, and Lance Holtzclaw all flashed good things against the Vandals.

“With Mike Tauteoli getting healthier, and you saw our Rhino tight ends get in there, but both those guys started out at D-tackle, so they can play D-tackle," Scalley said. "For the most part, it's like riding a bike for those guys, so I thought they did well. You look at Semi Taulunga and Sione Motuapuaka; both showed some really good stuff in that game.

"Semi comes down, sniffs out a screen, makes a great tackle, being relentless and running to the ball. I feel good about that depth. I really do."

Replacing every starter along the entire offensive line was a big problem to solve in Scalley's first offseason. After not allowing a single sack in Week One, he seems optimistic moving forward about the spot they are in going into this week.

“We didn’t give up a sack," Scalley said. "Proud of our offensive line. We had a good rotation there at the guard spot. I thought guys got quality reps, and we’ll settle in on a starting five this week that hopefully can last us throughout the game."

What Silverfield Said

It's never over until it is, and this game hasn't even kicked off yet and there are people all over social media counting Arkansas out.

Saturday was ugly, don't get me wrong, but North Alabama sold out on stopping the run and left KJ Jackson with several opportunities to dominate in the passing game. However, those missed reads stalled multiple drives and kept the game closer through four quarters than it really should have been.

After winning the quarterback battle against Memphis transfer AJ Hill during camp, seeing Silverfield stick with Jackson on Saturday provided him the confidence to keep fighting in what ended up being a tough game.

"He looked me straight in the eye and said, 'I know exactly what I did wrong. I'll get it fixed,'" Silverfield said of Jackson. "And to his credit, I think the second half was a cleaner set of football plays."

"He took very hard coaching, and to his credit, when I called him out in front of the whole team about his play not being of the standard of what we expect around here, he nodded and said ‘Yes, sir,’ and he gets it."

Silverfield challenged his offensive line and rushing attack to get things going. North Alabama sold out on Arkansas' rushing attack, and that could be a very different story against Utah.

"You're facing a tough Utah defense, so we've got to be creative," Silverfield said. "We've got to find ways to run the ball effectively. I’ve done this a long time, 28 years, and there have been times where you know the run games had struggled getting going. The next week, it's a different story. But it's going to take all parts in order to get the run game going."

Prediction: Utah 20, Arkansas 17

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