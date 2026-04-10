Three and Out: Questions Remain for Arkansas in Spring Practice

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — When any new coach takes over a struggling football program, skepticism fills the airwaves on call-in radio shows and apathy fills social media feeds.

Some fans are optimists by nature and there is nothing wrong with that. In fact, that is the preferred view in life. However, it's necessary to go over some of the negative aspects of what coach Ryan Silverfield is set to face in 2026, and it isn't pretty.

His bread and butter across six seasons at Memphis was strong quarterback play from the likes of Brady White and Seth Henigan. Even sixth year journeyman Brendon Lewis enjoyed his most effective year at the college level during his lone season with the Tigers in 2025.

Quarterback Uproar

That leads into the level of volatility fans have shared as alarming reports of Arkansas passers missing receivers against air in practice. Not only are quarterbacks missing, but they are either severely overthrowing downfield targets, or their receivers simply drop the pass.

Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback KJ Jackson during spring practices. | Nilsen Roman-allHOGS Images

While that might set off plenty of alarms in spring practice, in all likliehood it won't be the case all summer if either KJ Jackson and AJ Hill maximize all available reps ahead of fall camp.

Jackson was trained well over the past two seasons sitting under long-time quarterback coach and offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino. He completed 33-of-54 passes for 441 yards, three touchdowns and one turnover in five appearances.

Quarterbacks coach Mitch Edwards refers to Jackson as a "cerebral" type of player who is capable of processing information quickly and shows anticipation while reading routes.

“KJ has got a unique skill set," Stewart said. "Dude is very athletic, but he’s very cerebral too. He’s just a kind of a savvy ball player. You can tell he’s been around a lot of ball, it kind of comes natural to him. Smooth thrower.”



Secondary Reset

If there was any position group the Razorbacks needed a complete overhaul with it was the defensive backfield which was among the worst in all of college football again.

Arkansas couldn't force turnovers let alone cover anyone with a pulse, which led to just one player returning in veteran SEC safety Miguel Mitchell.

Arkansas Razorbacks secondary coach Deron Wilson at spring practice. | Munir El-Khatib-allHOGS

Silverfield hired several assistants to coach up the secondary in hopes of immediate improvement. The group made up of Deron Wilson, CJ Wiliford and and Eddie Hicks immediately went to work by signing several proven playmakers such as Jahiem "Joker" Johnson, Christian Harrison, LaKhi Roland, Shelton Lewis and many others.

It all comes down to how well the 16 new players and Mitchell build chemistry and communicate together throughout the offseason.

"When you talk about the secondary, I believe it has to be one," Wilson said. "Because the biggest thing from a secondary standpoint is you don't want to have DBs going palms up.



"Typically, palms up equals busted coverages. As a secondary, we're one, and initially we meet together. Make sure we get everything on the same page, in the same book. Then from there, they have certain things that safeties need to hear, and Coach Wilford would meet with the safeties, and there are certain things that corners need to hear."





Who Can Breakout in 2026?

It's hard to single out one player who will take the biggest leap in improvement this fall, and it might be someone least expected.

Courtney Crutchfield is entering his third season at the college level and second with the Razorbacks. He appears to be putting things together this spring, which could lead to him seeing the field more in a wide receiver room full of potential impact players.

Crutchfield will need to find a way to stand out in some way. That's getting in good with the coaching staff, not taking plays off during practice and becoming a reliable teammate.

Arkansas Razorbacks wide receiver Courtney Crutchfield during spring practices. | Nilsen Roman-allHOGS Images

He possessed all the tools out of high school that made him a can't miss, Top 50 national prospect. Talent has never been his problem since returning to his home state.

Having the right attitude is what matters first, then the rest usually comes shortly after that.

"It started with him changing his body and understanding he has to mature," wide receivers coach Larry Smith said last week. "He was immature in his first couple years of college and that kind of hindered him from getting on the field. He’s starting to understand how important this game is and understand this is a business and it’s not all fun and games.”

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