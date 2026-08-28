Three Recruits Razorbacks Might Target Following Decommitment of 4-Star OL

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas coach Ryan Silverfield had his first defection of the 2027 recruiting class on Wednesday with the loss of 4-star offensive tackle Odaefe Oruru out of Jenks (Okla.) High School.

Oruru initially committed to the Razorbacks in April, following a successful Junior Day visit. Oklahoma State was always been in the picture, but first-year coach Eric Morris continued to build bonds with the state's top prospects, which paid off by landing the 6-foot-6, 310 pound offensive tackle.

He is the only notable player to decommit since Arkansas hired Silverfield in November, but that's the state of recruiting with all of it being fluid and unpredictable.

The Razorbacks could potentially go the junior college and recruit a couple of highly sought after offensive linemen who have previously vistited Fayetteville this summer. However, the coaching staff could target an offensive tackle out of Texas who is currently committed to a Big Ten program.

Zavian Chones-Ashmore

The 6-foot-4, 320 pound guard out of Iowa Central Community College visited Arkansas earlier this summer, and holds offers schools such as the Razorbacks, Auburn, Kansas State and several more Group of Five programs.

Chones-Ashmore is considered the No. 3 overall recruit among junior college prospects, No. 1 among interior lineman and No. 1 prospect in Iowa, according to 247Sports Composite.

Dorian Williams

The 6-foot-9 and 290 pound offensive tackle out plays for College of San Mateo JUCO in Las Vegas received a scholarship offer from the Razorbacks June 12. Williams has other offers from schools such as Oregon State, Texas State and New Mexico.

He is ranked as the No. 6 overall recruit at the junior college level, No. 2 among offensive tackles and No. 3 prospect out of Nevada, according to 247Sports Composite Rankings.

Arkansas Razorbacks offensive line coach Marcus Johnson at a spring practice. | Munir El-Khatibe-allHOGS Images

Caleb Siler

For an extended period of time this spring, it seemed like Siler would be a player to keep an eye on to commit to the Razorbacks.

The Gunter, Texas native stands 6-foot-8, 290 pounds and has been committed to Northwestern since June. Third-year coach David Braun has the Wildcats surging on the recruiting trail with substantial momentum in recent months.

Siler is the No. 550 ranked prospect in the country, No. 50 among offensive tackles and No. 68 player in the Lone Star State, according to 247Sports Composite Ranking. He holds a total of 30 offers from schools such as Arkansas, Texas, Texas Tech, USC, Oklahoma State, Nebraska, Houston, TCU, Arizona State, Baylor, South Carolina and several others.

One thing Arkansas has going for them is they're intentional with relationships, especially those with recruits and student-athletes in the program. Siler attended the Razorbacks' Junior Day in February and came away with a glowing review.

"I had an incredible experience at Arkansas’ Junior Day," Siler told Razorbacks on SI on Feb. 1. "The campus and facilities, of course were top notch, but the best part was getting to hear from all of the coaches.

"I first met Coach Silverfield, Coach [Jeff] Myers when I went to Memphis last fall and really believed in their coaching philosophy and record of success. It was great to come on campus to see all of them again, as well as getting to meet Coach [Marcus] Johnson on the offensive line staff. The trip was really impactful and can't wait to get back on campus soon."

As a junior, he was named to 7-3A Division II First Team All-District at left tackle in 2025, helped his team finish with a 13-2 overall record and fall short of a state championship as runner ups.

The Razorbacks 23-man recruiting class ranks No. 36 nationally and No. 14 among SEC teams ahead of Alabama and Mississippi State.

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