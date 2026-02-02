Razorbacks Impress Pair of Highly-regarded Offensive Recruits

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Just days after Arkansas running backs coach David Johnson offered Marion’s Jeremiah Dent, the all-purpose back visited for Junior Day.

The 6-foot, 200 pound all-purpose back was given the opportunity to meet the new Arkansas coach staff along with Ryan Silverfield to talk about more than football.

"What stood out to me the most is the conversations," Dent said. "We talked with a bunch of different position coaches, even thugh it was football visit. It was much more and teaching us about life and what comes with it. That’s important when most other coaches just talking about football.

"At this moment, Arkansas stands very highly in my recruiting process."

Amazing Junior Day in my HomeState!!! Appreciate @RSilverfield & @CoachYACJohnson for having me out for the first time around the new staff!! Different approach to this szn and program!!! Will be back out soon #WooPigSooie🐗@TateBenton @CoachVert @ChadSimmons_ @samspiegs… pic.twitter.com/RTyiEe8BQl — 𝐉𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐚𝐡 “𝐉3” 𝐃𝐞𝐧𝐭 ✞ 2027 (@JeremiahD2027) February 1, 2026

Dent is one of the most talented running backs in the Natural State for the 2027 class with his blend of speed, athleticism, pass catching and physicality.



He is currently ranked as the No. 723 overall prospect overall, No. 59 at his position and No. 2 among players in Arkansas, according to 247Sports composite rankings.



He has tallied nearly 30 scholarship offers heading into his senior year with Vanderbilt jumping into the race over the weekend. Other schools to offer Dent are has reported 26 other scholarship offers from schools such as Ole Miss, Iowa, Auburn, SMU, Purdue, Memphis, USF, Cincinnati, Arizona State, North Carolina State and many others.

As a junior, he fell just shy of the 2,000 all-purpose yardage, finishing with 1,983 yards and 22 touchdowns including three off kick-off returns.

Another highly sought after recruit in the 2027 is Caleb Siler, who was also in over the weekend for Junior Day. The 6-foot-8, 280 pound offensive tackle came away with impressed by Arkansas, Coach Ryan Silverfield and the track record of success.

"I had an incredible experience at Arkansas’ Junior Day," Siler said. "The campus and facilities, of course were top notch, but the best part was getting to hear from all of the coaches.

I first met Coach Silverfield, Coach [Jeff] Myers and Coach [Baer] Hunter when I went to Memphis last fall and really believed in their coaching philosophy and record of success. It was great to come on campus to see all of them again, as well as getting to meet Coach [Marcus] Johnson on the offensive line staff. The trip was really impactful and can't wait to get back on campus soon."

Siler doesn't currently has yet to receive a recruiting evaluation to this point, but the Gunter, Texas native holds an offer list comparable to a high 3-to-4 star recruit. Schools such as Arkansas, Arizona State, Baylor, Florida State, Houston, Oklahoma State, Purdue, Texas Tech, SMU, Kansas State and many others.

He was named to 7-3A Division II First Team All-District at left tackle in 2025, helped his team finish with a 13-2 overall record and fall short of a state championship as runner ups.

The Razorbacks have one commitment so far for the 2027 recruiting cycle with Sheridan offensive lineman Bradley Sturdivant, who committed last January. With Arkansas' junior day event receiving high marks from everyone in attendance, it would make sense that Silverfield and his staff could make a run with commitments over the next few weeks.

Hogs Feed