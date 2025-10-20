Three storylines for Arkansas Razorbacks ahead of home showdown against Auburn
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — There will be one team inside Razorback Stadium that will leave with its first SEC victory of the season.
The other will remain in the cellar of the toughest football conference in the country from top to bottom.
Arkansas and Auburn are each on lengthy losing streaks with six combined one-possession losses which seems to be the least interesting storyline of the weekend.
A win for Razorbacks interim coach Bobby Petrino would help his case for the full-time gig. Meanwhile, a loss for Auburn's Freeze could lead to more rumblings about his job security.
Hogs' Hot Offense
If there's another offense in the nation capable of scoring on any defense in front of them it's the Razorbacks.
Outside of a porous effort at home against Notre Dame, which led to the firing of Sam Pittman, Arkansas is averaging over 41 points per game otherwise. That would give the Razorbacks a Top 10 scoring offense going up against a stiff challenge in the form of Auburn.
Defensive coordinator D.J. Durkin has restored pride in the Tigers' unit, giving up 17.7 points (No. 24 FBS), 87 yards rushing (No. 10 FBS), but have been burnt in pass coverage giving up almost 230 yards per game (No. 86 FBS).
Outside of a season opening blunder against Baylor's Sawyer Robinson, when the defense gave up 419 yards and three touchdowns, no other passer has thrown for more than 271 yards since.
Razorbacks' QB Taylen Green has been steady while completing nearly 63% of his passes for 1,910 yards, 17 touchdowns and five interceptions this season. But, where he can do damage is on the ground, rushing for 589 yards and another five scores.
It's not only important for Green to get off to a hot start, but also starting running back Mike Washington, who has recorded back-to-back 100+ yard rushing performances against Tennessee and Texas A&M.
It will be of much importance for the Razorbacks to score as early and often as possible before Auburn settles in and makes opponents one dimensional.
Less with More
There's no one making a living off success from a decade ago more than Auburn's third-year coach Hugh Freeze.
The Tigers have recruited at an extremely high level after Bryan Harsin let talent on The Plains evaporate like a snow day in the South. After two straight losing seasons, Freeze figured out a way to swindle boosters to rebuild his roster by budgeting two Top 10 recruiting classes and a transfer portal class ranked No. 8, according to 247sports.
That's much of the reason Freeze's name comes up in nearly every hot seat list in the country right now. His standard of overpromising and not delivering has become his thing lately.
“We’ve closed the gap,” Freeze said at SEC Media Days. “We’re deeper, we’re stronger, and we have more competition at every position. That’s what you need in this league.
“I’m not afraid to say we want to contend. The College Football Playoff is the goal. Period.”
Comparatively, the Razorbacks boast the No. 23 ranked roster, but sit near the bottom of the SEC ahead of only Mississippi State, Kentucky and Vanderbilt.
While the Razorbacks are a product of an talent gapped roster, their record certainly shows that at 2-5, and with Auburn's struggles offensively, it's within possibility Arkansas can pick up its first SEC win of the season..
Can Arkansas stall Auburn's offense?
Likely the biggest problem the Razorbacks will have this Saturday is stopping Tigers quarterback Jackson Arnold, a former 5-star capable of using his legs to create a disadvantage.
He's been put in a box lately passing for 1,190 yards, five touchdowns and one interception this season while tacking on another 261 yards and seven scores on the ground.
Outside of the Baylor game when Auburn exploded in the season opener for 307 yards and four touchdowns, the Tigers' offense has averaged just 138 yards rushing per game.
On the other hand, it will be up to Arkansas' defense rising up to the occasion by stifling an offense for the first time since Week 2 against Arkansas State.
The Razorbacks are playing with nothing to lose, and Auburn is fighting for Freeze's job. While Auburn isn't built for a shootout, Arkansas has proven it's had a tough time stopping anyone in SEC play by giving up 486 total yards of offense (No. 114 FBS) and 33 points per game (No. 121 FBS).