Three takeaways as Razorbacks take advantage of Arkansas State looking scared
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — If Arkansas State wasn't scared to death starting game against Arkansas, they did a remarkable impersonation of what it would look like. It really didn't matter.
By the time the Red Wolves recovered, they were down 28-7 on their way to a 56-14 domination by the Razorbacks that really never felt that close.
If Hogs quarterback Taylen Green hadn't decided to give them a couple of gifts on bad pass reads even that hope would have been diminished. He just made some bad reads and both are simply coaching points offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino will use this week.
Despite the lopsided score against an opponent clearly over-matched, there were some quick takeways to get even before we hear from Sam Pittman and patience may be required for that.
War Memorial Stadium showed why it should be done
Considering the location of the stadium just a few miles from the state capitol, nothing worked. It hasn't in 25 years, at least.
The internet and cell phone service was spotty at best. Getting photos up in a timely manner was next to impossible so those guys were struggling for the entire game.
For a stadium I've watched and played in for over 60 years, it's sad. The place has been a dump and the combination of available funds and a lack of interest has made it worse.
Finally, the contract came to an end that this is nothing now but a part of tradition that is nothing but a fond memory of "the good old days." Old folks like me say that a lot.
Razorbacks better improve before starting SEC
Considering Arkansas will open the SEC part of the schedule against an Ole Miss team that got past Kentucky on the road Saturday, they have a lot of things to improve.
The secondary in particular still hasn't convinced me they are capable of matching up for an entire game against the kind of receivers they are going to see the rest of the way.
The Red Wolves were able to complete some passes that ended up not even counting because of penalties somewhere else that brought it back.
The Hogs can't count on that every game.
After Pittman bragged on special teams, you might have guessed ...
When Arkansas State's Chauncy Cobb returned Devin Bale's second kickoff 98 yards for a score, some folks were remembering Pittman's press conference MOnday when he was bragging on the special teams.
That figures. Sam's reduced to doing one a week where he takes questions and until that there really wasn't much evidence to argue against what he said.
Don't expect that to happen often. Special teams coach Scott Fountain has been with Pittman longer than any other assistant and Pittman was barking about after the play.
The reality is it was probably just one of those things the Hogs can't afford to let down and have happen against the teams down the road. They will all have better players.
We still won't have definitive answers for a week
Despite a whopping 630 yards of total offense, that was mostly against an Arkansas State defense that was clearly not up to the task consistently.
That's not a knock on the Red Wolves, but they simply don't have the depth or talent level of Arkansas.
ASU coach Butch Jones probably knew that coming into the game, but he was still have his patented interesting sideline meltdowns. That's just how coaches react to things.
The Razorbacks still didn't prove much. The Red Wolves were probably better than Alabama A&M but not consistently enough to stay with an SEC team.
We'll start to find out in a week.