FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Arkansas Razorbacks fell to Tennesse Volunteers for the second straight season, extending a 14-game SEC losing streak that remains the longest streak of any conference team.

Arkansas' offense began showing some fight against the Volunteers before ultimately waving the white flag and handing them the victory on Saturday afternoon. With today's loss, the Razorbacks are now 17-50 in one-possession games since 2012.

Tennessee defensive coordinator Jim Knowles and Arkansas defensive coordinator Ron Roberts speak before the game. | Nilsen Roman, Hogs On SI Images

Hogs' Offense Fail To Capitalize On Vols' Mistakes

The Arkansas defense did everything it could to help the Razorbacks grab its first lead against a Power Conference opponent since Week 2 at Utah. Defensive coordinator Ron Roberts' unit even forced three takeaways, but the Razorbacks couldn't quite capitalize on opportunities to pull out a victory.

The first major miscue of the game for Arkansas came after a 60-yard fumble return by Quincy Rhodes Jr. to set up a 38-yard field goal for kicker Max Gilbert to secure points before halftime.

Ultimately, he pushed the kick left and wide, as the Razorbacks missed out on valuable points, and went into halftime down 7-0 instead.

Despite forcing three takeaways, the Razorbacks scored only seven points off those turnovers, including a four-yard touchdown grab by tight end Jaden Platt.

The Razorbacks capitalized on an interception by Miguel Mitchell in the third quarter, finishing the ensuing possession with KJ Jackson’s 4-yard touchdown pass to tight end Jaden Platt. That score gave Arkansas a 14-7 lead.

Gilbert later connected from a career-long 55 yards to tie the game at 17 with 7:20 remaining, but the Razorbacks couldn’t find another score.

Jackson completed 15-of-27 passes for 155 yards and one touchdown. His opening-drive fumble cost Arkansas an early possession, while several passes batted down at the line of scrimmage contributed to the offense’s struggles.

Arkansas Razorbacks running back Cam Settles looks for running room in the second half against the Georgia Bulldogs. | Nilsen Roman, Hogs on SI Image

Razorback Rushing Attack Takes Shape

Arkansas showed improvement in its rushing attack, finishing with 133 yards against a Tennessee defensive front that's been able to make opponents one dimensional.

The ground game helped the Razorbacks put together consecutive touchdown drives to open the second half. Braylen Russell scored on a 9-yard run to tie the game before Platt’s touchdown reception put Arkansas ahead.

Cam Settles led the Razorbacks with 50 yards on eight carries, averaging 6.25 yards per attempt. While Arkansas didn’t produce a dominant rushing performance, Settles gave the offense productive touches and helped establish some balance.

Arkansas Razorbacks offensive coordinator Tim Cramsey views his unit prior to the Tennessee game. | Nilsen Roman, Hogs On SI Images

Questionable Coaching Decisions

Despite still being in the game, the Razorbacks punted back to the Volunteers after a quick three-and-out by their offense, with 1:45 still on the clock.

Even with the Razorbacks not finding much offensive momentum in that position, their offense came off the field as they waved the white flag to the Volunteers, who took the ball back and quickly picked up a first down to put the game away.

Arkansas coaches certainly made questionable calls including a run on third-and-22, leaving many Razorback fans scratching their heads over what went into the decision to run the ball behind the sticks that much, as it led to an Arkansas punt.

Despite the Razorbacks' heartbreaking loss to the Tennessee Volunteers, Arkansas will have to bounce back as they travel to Nashville next weekend to take on the Vanderbilt Commodores next Saturday at 6 pm on ESPN2.

With the Razorbacks heading to Nashville, they are primed to pick up their first SEC win of the season, as the Commodores have struggled this fall after losing critical playmakers.

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