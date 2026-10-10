Tennessee Smells Blood, Can Arkansas’ Offense Avoid Another Disaster?

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas’ offense has reached the point where another promising possession is not enough. The Razorbacks need points, sustained drives and something resembling an identity against an opponent capable of punishing every mistake.

Tennessee arrives Saturday with a defense built to make those problems worse.

The matchup is uncomfortable because Tennessee’s greatest strength runs directly into Arkansas’ most persistent weakness.

The Volunteers lead the nation with 23 sacks, while the Razorbacks have allowed 14 through five games. When those numbers meet, offensive coordinator Tim Cramsey cannot simply hope KJ Jackson finds an escape route.

Arkansas has averaged 11.3 points against Utah, Georgia and Texas A&M. The Tulsa victory showed this offense can produce, but seven points and 214 yards at Kyle Field showed how quickly it disappears against better competition. Tennessee will ask whether Arkansas has real answers or merely a talented receiver capable of briefly disguising its problems.

Tennessee Can Wreck the Game Before Third Down

The Volunteers’ defense is dangerous because its disruption does not come from one player Arkansas can isolate. Tyree Weathersby, Xavier Gilliam and Mariyon Dye each have at least three sacks, giving Tennessee multiple threats along its front. The Vols also lead the SEC with 42 tackles for loss, meaning the danger begins well before obvious passing downs.

Jim Knowles adds another challenge through his pressure presentations. Cramsey said Arkansas’ breakdown identified 21 true blitzes featuring 18 variations, with Tennessee changing its appearance immediately before the snap. Recognizing who might rush is only the beginning; Arkansas must then communicate the correct assignment before Tennessee exploits hesitation.

That makes first down the most important part of Cramsey’s plan. Arkansas cannot repeatedly lose yardage, reach third-and-eight and expect Jackson to solve everything against disguised coverage and an aggressive front. Quick completions, selective screens and productive carries would preserve options instead of letting Tennessee dictate the next two calls.

Arkansas Razorbacks running back Sutton Smith looks for running room against No. 2 Georgia on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2026. | Nilsen Roman, Hogs on SI Images

The run game deserves a genuine chance, even after an uneven start. Arkansas averages 92.2 rushing yards per game, while Tennessee allows approximately 132, providing a possible opening without guaranteeing success. Sutton Smith, Braylen Russell and Cam Settles need opportunities that can establish balance rather than carries used simply to say Arkansas tried running.

Those opportunities must create manageable situations, not merely improve the final rushing total. A four-yard gain on first down keeps a play-action call available and reduces Jackson’s need to attack tight windows. A negative run does the opposite, giving Tennessee another chance to turn its pass rush loose.

Marshall Needs Help Before Tennessee Takes Away the Lifeline

Chris Marshall is Arkansas’ strongest argument against another offensive collapse. He enters with 35 catches for 549 yards and two touchdowns, including 136 receiving yards against Georgia. Those numbers establish that he can threaten quality opposition, not just overwhelm a weaker nonconference secondary.

The mistake would be treating Marshall’s ability as a complete offensive system. Tennessee can make his assignments harder, influence Jackson’s reads and challenge Arkansas to find production elsewhere. If the Razorbacks answer every difficult situation by forcing the ball toward their best receiver, the defense gains predictability.

Cramsey should consider motion, stacked alignments and crossing concepts to complicate Tennessee’s coverage decisions. Those are potential counters, not confirmed changes to Arkansas’ plan, and none automatically produces an open receiver. Their purpose is to create better releases and opportunities rather than repeatedly asking Marshall to win the hardest possible matchup.

CJ Brown, Ismael Cisse and Jamari Hawkins must become credible answers when Jackson looks away from Marshall. The Razorbacks do not need another receiver matching his production, but they need somebody who keeps a possession alive. An underneath completion can matter more than an ambitious incompletion if it prevents Tennessee from controlling the drive.

Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback KJ Jackson throws on the sideline during a second half timeout against North Alabama on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2026. | Nilsen Roman

Can Arkansas Score Efficiently? Only If the Routine Plays Improve

Jackson enters with 1,038 passing yards, six touchdowns, four interceptions and a 60.5% completion rate. He has demonstrated enough ability to lead productive offense, but this matchup requires timely decisions as much as arm talent. Holding the ball while waiting for Marshall to uncover could turn a manageable snap into another sack.

Protection offers one encouraging detail: Arkansas allowed only one sack against Texas A&M. However, Ryan Silverfield acknowledged two protection busts during Adam Hawkes’ first start at right tackle, and Hawkes and Bryant Williams are listed as co-starters this week. Tennessee presents a more demanding pressure test, so improvement must be repeatable rather than assumed.

Arkansas can move the football and score against the Volunteers, but consistent production requires successful early downs, secondary targets and fewer drive-killing mistakes. Cramsey must build an offense that gives Jackson repeatable answers rather than emergency exits. Otherwise, Tennessee has everything necessary to turn another brief Razorbacks pulse into another flatline.

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